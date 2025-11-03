LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Happy Birthday Tabu: Top 6 must-watch movies streaming on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT

Happy Birthday Tabu: Top 6 must-watch movies streaming on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Nov 03, 2025, 12:16 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 12:20 IST

Tabu turns 54. The Indian actress is one of the finest actresses and is known for the divine energy she brings to her films, which has earned her popularity over the decades. She has never shied away from portraying all types of roles, whether good or bad. Let's recall her movies below.

6 must-watch movies on OTT
1 / 7
(Photograph: Instagram)

6 must-watch movies on OTT

On 4th November 2025, Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu, turned 54. The Indian actress primarily works in Hindi films and is recognised as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema. She has showcased Bollywood's best performances in films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Crew, Drishyam 2, Khufiya, and is now ready to set fire in her upcoming film, Dune: Prophecy. On her birthday, check out her 6 phenomenal movies available on OTT platforms.

Crew
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Crew

Where to watch: Netflix

Tabu played Geeta in a comedy-drama movie that revolves around 3 ladies who work as flight attendants. The twist came when they understood that their workplace was under bankruptcy. The trio then put their life on risk in a high-flying gold smuggling ring to keep their careers afloat.

Khufiya
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Khufiya

Where to watch: Netflix

Tabu stars as Krishna Mehra in this thrilling action movie, which follows her character, who is an operative of the Indian spy agency R&AW. She is tasked with the mission to track down a mole who is selling defence secrets while struggling with her dual identity as both a spy and a lover.

Drishyam 2
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Drishyam 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tabu portrayed Meera Deshmukh in a thriller-mystery movie that focuses on the Vijay family's appeal for freedom after embarking on a journey of seven-year legal battle. The plot takes unexpected turns as some surprising events unfold, which put the Salgaonkar family's future in jeopardy.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Tabu plays a dual role in a horror-comedy movie as Anjulika and Manjulika Chatterjee. The film centres around a sudden accident, which includes Ruhan, played by Kartik Aaryan, who enters the haveli to help Reet get safely back home. The twist comes when he was strangled in some unfortunate paranormal activity.

Andhadhun
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Andhadhun

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tabu played Simi in the crime-comedy movie, along with Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the role of a blind pianist, Akash. The movie revolves around the incident in which Akash gets to know about the bad deeds of Tabu, and their lives are dangerously intertwined with each other.

De De Pyaar De
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

De De Pyaar De

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Tabu played Manjana Rao in the comedy-romance movie that centres on an older divorced man named Ashish, played by Ajay Devgan. The twist in the tale comes when Ayesha, played by Rakulpreet and Ashish, falls in love with each other and end up at his parents' home, where Manjana makes her entry and spreads fear of terror among everyone.

Trending Photo

How anti-ship missiles are changing the future of naval warfare
7

How anti-ship missiles are changing the future of naval warfare

Russia’s 6 deadliest submarines in service today
7

Russia’s 6 deadliest submarines in service today

10 years of missile development: How India’s defence tech has evolved
7

10 years of missile development: How India’s defence tech has evolved

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in The Ashes, one active player on list
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in The Ashes, one active player on list

‘Suicide’: Did Elon Musk just deny 3I/ATLAS’s alienship theory on Joe Rogan’s podcast?
7

‘Suicide’: Did Elon Musk just deny 3I/ATLAS’s alienship theory on Joe Rogan’s podcast?