Happy Birthday Tabu: Top 6 must-watch movies streaming on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT

On 4th November 2025, Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu, turned 54. The Indian actress primarily works in Hindi films and is recognised as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema. She has showcased Bollywood's best performances in films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Crew, Drishyam 2, Khufiya, and is now ready to set fire in her upcoming film, Dune: Prophecy. On her birthday, check out her 6 phenomenal movies available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Netflix
Tabu played Geeta in a comedy-drama movie that revolves around 3 ladies who work as flight attendants. The twist came when they understood that their workplace was under bankruptcy. The trio then put their life on risk in a high-flying gold smuggling ring to keep their careers afloat.
Where to watch: Netflix
Tabu stars as Krishna Mehra in this thrilling action movie, which follows her character, who is an operative of the Indian spy agency R&AW. She is tasked with the mission to track down a mole who is selling defence secrets while struggling with her dual identity as both a spy and a lover.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Tabu portrayed Meera Deshmukh in a thriller-mystery movie that focuses on the Vijay family's appeal for freedom after embarking on a journey of seven-year legal battle. The plot takes unexpected turns as some surprising events unfold, which put the Salgaonkar family's future in jeopardy.
Where to watch: Netflix
Tabu plays a dual role in a horror-comedy movie as Anjulika and Manjulika Chatterjee. The film centres around a sudden accident, which includes Ruhan, played by Kartik Aaryan, who enters the haveli to help Reet get safely back home. The twist comes when he was strangled in some unfortunate paranormal activity.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Tabu played Simi in the crime-comedy movie, along with Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the role of a blind pianist, Akash. The movie revolves around the incident in which Akash gets to know about the bad deeds of Tabu, and their lives are dangerously intertwined with each other.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Tabu played Manjana Rao in the comedy-romance movie that centres on an older divorced man named Ashish, played by Ajay Devgan. The twist in the tale comes when Ayesha, played by Rakulpreet and Ashish, falls in love with each other and end up at his parents' home, where Manjana makes her entry and spreads fear of terror among everyone.