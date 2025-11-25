/Kerala actress assault case: How is actor Dileep connected to the crime? Verdict date inside

The Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court will deliver the long-awaited verdict in the 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case on December 8. Being one of Kerala's most closely followed criminal trials, it has also listed Malayalam actor Dileep as the eighth accused, who is facing charges of criminal conspiracy and abetment in the assault of a fellow actor.

This verdict is set to come after eight years of the crime, and approximately six years since the trial began. Even after reminders from the Supreme Court to expedite the case, there were repeated delays, witness hostilities, and multiple petitions that prolonged proceedings.

What is the case?

The matter began on February 17, 2017, when an actress was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted on the outskirts of Kochi inside a moving car. Reportedly, the crime was done by a gang led by Sunil Kumar alias ‘Pulsar’ Suni, who is the first accused. It was allegedly also recorded on camera.

As soon as the news came out, there was a shock across the Malayalam film industry. As the investigation moved forward, an alleged conspiracy was uncovered behind the crime. It was on July 10, 2017, when actor Dileep was arrested, after being linked to the investigation. Reportedly, he was accused of orchestrating the crime due to personal animosity. After the arrest, he was in jail for 88 days before getting bail. The actor has consistently called the allegations “baseless.”

About the trial

The trial formally started under the leadership of Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese on January 30, 2020. Her appointment to the case was itself a point of contention, and the survivor and the state government petitioned twice for her removal, alleging bias. However, it was dismissed by both the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court.

In the last eight years, the case has seen the examination of 261 witnesses, many of whom turned hostile. Around 1,700 documents were presented, and there were multiple changes in the prosecution teams. There have been several allegations of digital evidence tampering, and many petitions were made by the accused seeking delays. Parallel investigations had also been performed to assess and handle assault visuals.

A major twist came into the case when filmmaker Balachandra Kumar allegedly said that he had seen Dileep watching the assault video on his phone and meeting Pulsar Suni. Due to his statement, a new FIR was also launched, but Kumar passed away last year in December due to health issues.

How the case sparked outrage

This case not only garnered attention but also sparked debate over misogyny and institutional failures in Malayalam cinema. In response to ongoing anger and advocacy from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and various women's organizations, the Kerala government established the Hema Committee in 2019 to investigate issues of workplace harassment and gender discrimination. Though the report was submitted the same year, it was not made public until August 2024, heavily redacted to protect identities, which sparked another outrage.

Finally, on December 8, the country will witness the closure of one of the most high-profile cases. The court has ordered all nine accused to be present on the day of the verdict, and the charges will include 120B (Criminal Conspiracy), 366 (Kidnapping), 376D (Gang Rape), and Relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.