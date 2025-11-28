/MAMA 2025 Awards to be cancelled due to Hong Kong fire tragedy? CJ ENM issues statement

Will the 2025 MAMA Awards be cancelled due to the Hong Kong fire tragedy? Entertainment company CJ ENM has answered through an official statement. Read to know more details.
The 2025 MAMA Awards, one of the major music awards presented annually by entertainment company CJ ENM, has reportedly been scheduled to take place in Hong Kong. However, the recent fire tragedy that happened in a large apartment building is looming over the decision of going forward with it. But the company has now issued a statement regarding this.
According to several reports, the 2025 MAMA Awards will continue as scheduled on Friday and
Saturday despite the catastrophic fire in Hong Kong. CJ ENM stated, "We express our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the Hong Kong fire."
The company further stated, "Believing in the healing and unifying power of music, we are making careful plans for readjustments to the show, focusing on comfort and hope rather than grandeur. We hope that music can bring even a small measure of solace and courage to your hearts."
Reportedly, CJ ENM is planning to hold a remembrance for the victims of the fire and make a donation to support those affected. A massive fire at high-rise towers of a residential complex in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district has killed 94 people and left 100 people missing, as per reports.
The 2025 MAMA Awards will take place on November 28 and 29 at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. Actor and singer Park Bo-gum will host the first day of the show, while actress Kim Hye-soo will host the second day. It will be broadcast through Mnet and TVING and will be livestreamed through HBO Max for the first time.
The ceremony is organised by CJ E&M through its music channel Mnet. It is a major music awards ceremony presented annually by the entertainment company CJ ENM. First held in South Korea, the majority of prizes have been won by K-pop artists, although there are other Asian artists winning in various award categories, such as Best Asian Artist and other professional-related awards.
The awards ceremony was first held in Seoul in 1999, being aired on Mnet. MAMA has also been held in various Asian countries and cities outside of South Korea since 2010 and now airs internationally online beyond Asia.