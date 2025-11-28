/MAMA 2025 Awards to be cancelled due to Hong Kong fire tragedy? CJ ENM issues statement

The 2025 MAMA Awards, one of the major music awards presented annually by entertainment company CJ ENM, has reportedly been scheduled to take place in Hong Kong. However, the recent fire tragedy that happened in a large apartment building is looming over the decision of going forward with it. But the company has now issued a statement regarding this.

CJ ENM issues statement in regard to 2025 MAMA Awards

According to several reports, the 2025 MAMA Awards will continue as scheduled on Friday and

Saturday despite the catastrophic fire in Hong Kong. CJ ENM stated, "We express our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the Hong Kong fire."

The company further stated, "Believing in the healing and unifying power of music, we are making careful plans for readjustments to the show, focusing on comfort and hope rather than grandeur. We hope that music can bring even a small measure of solace and courage to your hearts."

Reportedly, CJ ENM is planning to hold a remembrance for the victims of the fire and make a donation to support those affected. A massive fire at high-rise towers of a residential complex in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district has killed 94 people and left 100 people missing, as per reports.

All about the 2025 MAMA Awards

The 2025 MAMA Awards will take place on November 28 and 29 at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. Actor and singer Park Bo-gum will host the first day of the show, while actress Kim Hye-soo will host the second day. It will be broadcast through Mnet and TVING and will be livestreamed through HBO Max for the first time.

The ceremony is organised by CJ E&M through its music channel Mnet. It is a major music awards ceremony presented annually by the entertainment company CJ ENM. First held in South Korea, the majority of prizes have been won by K-pop artists, although there are other Asian artists winning in various award categories, such as Best Asian Artist and other professional-related awards.