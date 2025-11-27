/Animated films are not just for kids: Zootopia to Inside Out; 5 films that spoke to kids and adults

Animation has entered a new era, one where studios no longer treat the medium as a brightly coloured distraction for kids, but as a powerful vehicle for layered, emotionally intelligent storytelling. In the last decade, animated films have begun wrestling openly with themes once reserved for prestige dramas: systemic inequality, generational trauma, existential aimlessness, and the quiet internal battles that shape who we become.

These movies don’t simply entertain; they articulate the anxieties, hopes, and moral questions of modern adulthood through imaginative worlds that make those ideas easier to digest, but no less impactful. They prove that animation isn’t a “genre” or an age bracket — it’s a universal storytelling language capable of reaching deeper than many live-action films even attempt.

Zootopia (2016)

Still one of the most socially relevant animated films of the last decade, Zootopia hides commentary on systemic bias, fear-driven politics, microaggressions, and social conditioning behind its bright and bouncy animal world. Kids see a fun buddy-cop adventure; adults see a nuanced dissection of prejudice. Zootopia 2 is releasing this week in theatres, and fans of this billion-dollar franchise are curious to find out what the film is going to tackle this time.

2. Inside Out (2015)

Pixar’s introspective exploration of emotional health remains one of the most mature animated concepts ever put on screen. It tackles memory, identity shifts, childhood loss, depression-coded sadness, and the complexity of growing up, granting adults a surprisingly therapeutic viewing.

3. Elio (2025)

Pixar’s upcoming Elio brings themes of belonging, self-worth, and navigating a world (or galaxy) that misjudges you. With its focus on a boy thrust into the role of humanity’s representative, the story frames anxiety and identity through a cosmic-coming-of-age lens that hits home for adults who’ve felt out of place.

4. Soul (2020)

Soul is Pixar’s most existential film to date, and arguably not even targeted at children. It questions purpose, mortality, ambition, burnout, and what it truly means to “live.” Adults resonate deeply with the film’s critique of hustle culture and its reminder that life is made of simple, unquantifiable moments.

5. Turning Red (2022)