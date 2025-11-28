/Millie Bobby Brown opens up about her bond with Stranger Things co-star David Harbour post bullying rumours

Stranger Things season 5 has been grabbing headlines ever since the announcement was made. With a cast who have grown together all these years filming together, much news of co-stars dating and many more has been reported. However, one such news story of Millie Bobby Brown accusing her co-star, David Harbour, of on-set bullying earlier this month had surfaced. Despite the report, they had made everyone's heads turn as they posed together at the show's premiere. But now the actress has reportedly opened up about her relationship with David.

What did Millie Bobby Brown say about David Harbour post bullying claims?

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Millie Bobby Brown was asked if it was important for the co-stars to show a united front. Reportedly, she said, "We've been doing that for the last 10 years. We have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything."

She added, "It was quite nostalgic because it reminded me so much of seasons two and three, where we're both kind of butting heads and she's growing up, she's trying to find her own voice, and he's trying to parent, and that dynamic definitely comes back into play once again, and I'm really excited for people to see that."

“And I think some of people's favourite scenes of Eleven are Eleven and Hopper. So, I'm really excited to have that come to screen once again,” Millie added. The actress's return with David Harbour for season 5 also made her experience nice and really exciting.

All about Millie Bobby Brown's reported allegation against David Harbour

Reportedly, prior to the release of Stranger Things season 5, The Daily Mail had reported that Millie Bobby Brown had filed a formal harassment and bullying complaint with pages and pages of accusations.

Reportedly, the complaint was filed against Harbour before the filming began of the Stranger Things finale season.