Are you a social media creator? Brace for control, as Indian top court asks government on regulation mechanisms

Social media creators in India might soon face tighter government regulation after a recent Supreme Court ruling. The court raised concerns over the lack of accountability in user-generated content (UGC) on platforms like YouTube and Instagram, particularly after a controversial show, India's Got Latent, sparked legal challenges over its obscene and offensive content.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi expressed dissatisfaction with the current "self-regulation" model adopted by media companies and online platforms. While the Indian government is working on new guidelines, the court emphasised the need for an independent, neutral, and autonomous body to oversee and regulate online content.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The court pointed out that the current system of self-regulation by platforms and content creators was ineffective. "If self-regulation works, why do violations continue?" asked CJI Kant. He stressed that while freedom of speech is fundamental, it shouldn't come at the cost of harmful or "perverse" content being spread unchecked. The court also raised concerns over the lack of age verification measures and the failure of warnings or disclaimers to prevent exposure to inappropriate content.

The case arose from multiple FIRs filed against popular YouTubers Ranveer Allahabadia and Ashish Chanchlani for content deemed offensive in the India's Got Latent show. The Supreme Court has been scrutinising this issue as part of a broader debate on online obscenity and the need for stronger regulatory measures. As the government works to finalise new guidelines, the Supreme Court suggested that an expert committee should study the issue further, inviting public suggestions before implementing changes.