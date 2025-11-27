/Dharmendra’s family to hold a prayer meet, Celebration of Life, for fans and members of film industry

The Deol family is organising a prayer meet in honour of Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89. Dharmendra had a private funeral on Monday, where the media was not allowed. Only his family members and friends from the industry were present at the funeral. On Thursday evening, the family will organise a prayer meet where fans and industry members can pay their last tribute to the veteran actor.

Dharmendra’s prayer meet to be called Celebration of Life

The prayer meet is being called Celebration of Life and will start from 5pm and go on till 7.30 pm in the lawns of Taj Lands End in Bandra. Arrangements for seating, floral decorations and security were in progress throughout the day, with hotel staff seen coordinating with event planners to ensure a smooth gathering.

Almost the entire film fraternity is expected to attend the meet. Reports state that popular playback singer Sonu Nigam will be singing some of Dharmendra’s iconic songs at the meet.

Celebrating Dharmendra

Dharmendra's career spanned over six decades, and no single genre could define his career. The actor, who was fondly called the He-Man of Bollywood, was considered as one of the most versatile and beloved actors of Indian cinema.

His last rites took place on November 25, and it was attended by only family and industry members like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, among others.

Earlier this month, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly experiencing breathlessness.

Though he was discharged on November 12 and appeared to be recovering at home, his health took an unexpected turn in the days that followed. Dharmendra, who was just weeks away from celebrating his 90th birthday on December 8, spent his final moments in the presence of his family.

Throughout a remarkable career spanning six decades, Dharmendra evolved from being the charismatic romantic hero of the 1960s to one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring and beloved icons. He leaves behind his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini; his children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol; and an extended family that continues to carry forward his cinematic legacy.

(With agency inputs)