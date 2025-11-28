/120 Bahadur: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declares Farhan Akhtar's war drama tax-free in Delhi

Bollywood film 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, was released in cinemas on November 21 and has received praise from the audience and critics for the performance by the cast. The war drama is based on the 13 Kumaon Regiment, which fought the legendary Battle of Rezang La. To honour the courage of Indian soldiers, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the film to be tax-free in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister announces 120 Bahadur to be tax-free

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took to her X profile and announced the news: "#120Bahadur, a historical war film, pays tribute to the extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The film highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose actions and sacrifice remain a defining symbol of courage in India’s military history."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"As a special mark of respect to the valiant soldiers, the Delhi Government has decided to grant tax-free status to the film in Delhi from 28th Nov. "Congratulations to the creators of the film!" Delhi CM concluded.

All about 120 Bahadur

The war film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios. The film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh and Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar, the wife of Shaitan Singh.

The film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, which is considered one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War and was fought on November 18, 1962, when 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, entirely made up of Ahirs, defended their post against a 3000-strong Chinese Army contingent, inflicting on them over 1300 casualties.

Apart from Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Raashii Khanna, Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo, Eijaz Khan, Ashutosh Shukla, and Atul Singh, among others.