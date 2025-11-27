/Stranger Things: Who is Mr Whatsit? Holly Wheeler's imaginary friend and his sinister connection to Vecna | Explained

SPOILER ALERT

Highly anticipated Stranger Things returns with its volume one of season 5. The new season comes with a blend of nostalgia and thrill, along with old and some new power-packed cast members in the fight against Vecna in Hawkins. While Volume 1 focuses on old characters and their bonds, new faces have already caught the much-needed attention of the fans.

Who is Mr Whatsit?

In the first episode of the new season 5, volume 1, the creators introduce Holly Wheeler. But who is she? The new addition is the youngest child of Ted (Joe Chrest) and Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono), and the sister of Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer).

She is a keen fan of reading books, and the dramatic turn comes when she's found talking to herself randomly. This creates tension for both her teacher and her parents.

The imaginary friend with whom Holly is talking to is Mr Whatsit, inspired by her favourite character of the same name from her beloved book, “A Wrinkle in Time.”

While the person, whom only Holly can see, is no one else, but Vecna. This is revealed after Demogorgon takes Holly into the Upside Down, and when Nancy and Mike are on the mission to save her sister. Upon little investigation, they come to know that Mr Whatsit, who looks like a gentleman, is a Vecna.

What's his real motive with the Hawkins Gang?

The first four episodes of the hit series feature a major plot figure named Mr Whatsit. While his identity was kept a secret for a long time, it has eventually been revealed that Mr. Whatsit is Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), aka Vecna, in Stranger Things Season 5. Behind his gentle human figure and calm, warm, and charming persona, this form is another mind-manipulation tactic used by Vecna to target vulnerable children in the town.

