Red Planet Day: Total Recall, The Martian, Mars Express- Watch these 6 movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar

28th November is marked as Red Planet Day. The day celebrates NASA's Mariner 4 mission achieving victory in 1964. Many filmmakers have made movies based on Mars explorations. Here take a look.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Matt Damon features in this Golden Globe award-winning film that revolves around Mark Watney, an astronaut who is left behind on the planet Mars by his crew during a fierce storm, as they believe he is dead. Watney uses his scientific knowledge to survive, while growing potatoes, creating water inside the habitat, and finding ways to communicate with Earth.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This 2016 sci-fi film centres on Captain William Stanaforth, an astronaut on a one-way mission to establish the first human colony on Mars. The story follows the struggles of his journey as he confronts both technical failures and intense psychological challenges brought on by isolation.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Tim Burton, a comedy sci-fi movie focuses on a group of aliens who come from Mars and visit Earth. The drastic turnover comes when they initially claim to be peaceful but quickly turn violent and start attacking the cities.
Where to watch: Netflix
A documentary highlights the lives of teenagers training at the U.S. Space & Rocket Centre. They aim to become the engineers and astronauts of the future, with dreams of leading humanity’s journey to Mars.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Aline Ruby and her partner are hired by a businessman to hunt down a hacker. The search leads their way to Mars, where they navigate the planet’s capital city, where they find a missing girl who knows a secret about the robots that will help in changing the fate of the universe.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
An Oscar award-winning movie revolves around a construction worker, Douglas Quaid, who finds a way to fulfil his dream about Mars and visits a company named Rekall. He gets a fake memory implant of being a secret agent on Mars, but he faces backlash after he realises that he has been scammed and the people responsible for this want him dead.