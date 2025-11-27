Red Planet Day: Total Recall, The Martian, Mars Express- Watch these 6 movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar

28th November, 2025, is marked as Red Planet Day. It is celebrated to commemorate the launch of NASA's Mariner 4 spacecraft in 1964, which was the first mission to send back close-up images of Mars. Over the years, filmmakers and creators have taken inspiration from the iconic moments and mysteries of the Red Planet and created unique stories.

Take a look at the list of 6 films that blend science with storytelling, giving audiences a taste of what life on Mars could feel like.

List of 6 movies to commemorate Red Planet Day

Take a look at the movies mentioned below, which are surely a perfect way to commemorate Red Planet Day. These films will keep you on the edge of your seat while taking you on an adventurous ride.

The Martian

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Matt Damon features in this Golden Globe award-winning film that revolves around Mark Watney, an astronaut who is left behind on the planet Mars by his crew during a fierce storm, as they believe he is dead. Watney uses his scientific knowledge to survive, while growing potatoes, creating water inside the habitat, and finding ways to communicate with Earth.

Approaching the Unknown

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This 2016 sci-fi film centres on Captain William Stanaforth, an astronaut on a one-way mission to establish the first human colony on Mars. The story follows the struggles of his journey as he confronts both technical failures and intense psychological challenges brought on by isolation.

Mars Attacks!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Tim Burton, a comedy sci-fi movie focuses on a group of aliens who come from Mars and visit Earth. The drastic turnover comes when they initially claim to be peaceful but quickly turn violent and start attacking the cities.

The Mars Generation

Where to watch: Netflix

A documentary highlights the lives of teenagers training at the U.S. Space & Rocket Centre. They aim to become the engineers and astronauts of the future, with dreams of leading humanity’s journey to Mars.

Mars Express

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Aline Ruby and her partner are hired by a businessman to hunt down a hacker. The search leads their way to Mars, where they navigate the planet’s capital city, where they find a missing girl who knows a secret about the robots that will help in changing the fate of the universe.

Total Recall

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video