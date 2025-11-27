/Happy Thanksgiving Day 2025: 50+ Wishes, quotes, messages, images and WhatsApp status to celebrate with loved ones

Thanksgiving is a festival of gratitude for everything an individual achieves in their life. People celebrate the occasion with immense love and cherish every moment with kindness. The day is filled with heartfelt thanks, traditional food, and togetherness among family and friends as they appreciate life’s joys with each other. The celebration of Thanksgiving teaches every individual to respect and be grateful toward their loved ones by saying thank you, whether they are young or an elder. Take a look at the compilation of 50+ wishes, quotes, messages, images, and WhatsApp status to celebrate with your loved ones.

Top 50+ Thanksgiving Day wishes, quotes & messages

Check the list of 50+ useful wishes, quotes, knowledgeable and heartfelt for Thanksgiving Day to celebrate the festivity with family, friends and loved ones.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Happy Thanksgiving Day 2025- Wishes

1. Wishing you a very happy Thanksgiving Day filled with love, warmth, and endless blessings.

2. May the day bring a bag full of laughter and blessings.

3. Sending you joy, peace, and a table full of delicious memories.

4. May this Thanksgiving bring happiness that lasts all year long.

5. Grateful for you today and every day. Happy Thanksgiving.

6. Wishing you a cosy and blessed Thanksgiving celebration.

7. Hope your day is as wonderful as the people you share it with.

8. May your heart be full and your plate even fuller.

9. Warmest wishes for a beautiful Thanksgiving with your loved ones.

10. May gratitude fill your heart and joy fill your home.

Happy Thanksgiving Day 2025- Quotes

11. Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. Thankfulness is the natural impulse to express that feeling. Thanksgiving is the following of that impulse- Henry Van Dyke

12. Give thanks for a little, and you will find a lot- Hansa Proverb

13. If a fellow isn't thankful for what he's got, he isn't likely to be thankful for what he's going to get- Frank A. Clark

14. Thanksgiving comes to us out of the prehistoric dimness, universal to all ages and all faiths- P. J. O’Rourke

15. The thankful heart opens our eyes to a multitude of blessings that continually surround us- James E. Faust

16. Gratitude is the fairest blossom which springs from the soul- Saint Ambrose

17. Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom- Marcel Proust

18. Celebrate the happiness that friends are always giving, make every day a holiday and celebrate just living- Amanda Bradley

19. On Thanksgiving Day, we acknowledge our dependence- William Jennings Bryan

20. We should just be thankful for being together. I think that’s what they mean by Thanksgiving- Charlie Brown

Happy Thanksgiving Day 2025- Messages

21. On this Thanksgiving, I want to express my sincere gratitude for having you in my life. You mean so much to me.

22. Thinking of you and sending warm wishes for a wonderful Thanksgiving.

23. Happy Thanksgiving! So grateful for all the memories we've shared and look forward to making more.

24. Wishing you a Thanksgiving full of laughter, love, and good food. Cheers to you.

25. May your holiday be filled with the warmth of family and the joy of good friends. Happy Thanksgiving.

26. Sending you big hugs and happy Thanksgiving wishes from afar. Missing you today.

27. So much to be thankful for this year, and you are definitely at the top of my list. Happy Thanksgiving.

28. May your Thanksgiving table be surrounded by lots of turkey, smiles and love.

29. Happy Turkey Day. Hope you enjoy every delicious bite and every happy moment.

30. Just wanted to send a little note to say Happy Thanksgiving. Hope it's a truly blessed day.

Happy Thanksgiving Day 2025- WhatsApp status

31. Happy Thanksgiving! Feeling grateful for everything.

32. Turkey, family, and good times. Happy Thanksgiving.

33. Counting my blessings this Thanksgiving. So much to be thankful for!

34. Stuffed with food and gratitude! Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

35. Wishing you all a day filled with joy, laughter, and deliciousness. Happy Thanksgiving.

36. Grateful for this beautiful life and all the wonderful people in it. Happy Thanksgiving.

37. Thanksgiving vibes are officially on. Let the feasting begin.

38. May your plate be full and your heart be happy. Happy Thanksgiving.

39. Sending out warm Thanksgiving wishes to all my loved ones. You're the best.

40. It's not just about the food, it's about the gratitude. Happy Thanksgiving.

41. Thankful • Grateful • Blessed

42. Wishing everyone a warm and joyful Thanksgiving!

43. Eat, laugh, repeat. Happy Thanksgiving 2025.

44. Feast mode: ON. Happy Thanksgiving!

45. Pumpkin spice & grateful hearts.

Happy Thanksgiving Day 2025- Images

WION Photograph: (Freepik)

WION Photograph: (Freepik)

WION Photograph: (Freepik)

WION Photograph: (Freepik)