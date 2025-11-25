All eyes were on the Bollywood film Amar Singh Chamkila at the International Emmy Awards 2025; however, it failed to bag any award at the event, which was held today. The film, which was nominated in two categories, lost out to other contenders. Let's delve into knowing who they lose to.

Amar Singh Chamkila loses at the International Emmys 2025

Diljit was nominated alongside David Mitchell (Ludwig), Oriol Pla (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude) in the Best Performance by an Actor category.

While Amar Singh Chamkila competed with Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb, Lost Boys & Fairies, and Victory or Death in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

All about Amar Singh Chamkila

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila is a biographical drama film based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, with Parineeti Chopra as his second wife, Amarjot.

Chamkila was shot dead at the age of 27 in 1988, at the peak of his career. It has been over three decades since Chamkila's death, but the late singer continues to inspire generations of musicians, especially in Punjab. The biography Awaz Mardi Nahin by Gulzar Singh Shaunki stated that at the height of his popularity, Chamkila had performed 366 shows in 365 days.