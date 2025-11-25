Bollywood film Amar Singh Chamkila, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, failed to bag any award at the International Emmys 2025. Read to know more.
All eyes were on the Bollywood film Amar Singh Chamkila at the International Emmy Awards 2025; however, it failed to bag any award at the event, which was held today. The film, which was nominated in two categories, lost out to other contenders. Let's delve into knowing who they lose to.
Diljit was nominated alongside David Mitchell (Ludwig), Oriol Pla (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude) in the Best Performance by an Actor category.
While Amar Singh Chamkila competed with Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb, Lost Boys & Fairies, and Victory or Death in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category.
Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila is a biographical drama film based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, with Parineeti Chopra as his second wife, Amarjot.
Chamkila was shot dead at the age of 27 in 1988, at the peak of his career. It has been over three decades since Chamkila's death, but the late singer continues to inspire generations of musicians, especially in Punjab. The biography Awaz Mardi Nahin by Gulzar Singh Shaunki stated that at the height of his popularity, Chamkila had performed 366 shows in 365 days.
Bollywood music composer Amit Trivedi had once called Chamkila the 'Elvis of Punjab' because of his immense popularity. Chamkila, however, died a tragic death at the height of his career. The deaths stunned his fans across the world, but the murder case remains unsolved to date. No arrests were ever made in connection to their murder, and the case remained unsolved. It was alleged that they were shot by Sikh militants, while some reports claim that it was the work of the other bandmates.