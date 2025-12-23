/Yearender 2025: War 2, Son of Sardaar 2 and more! The year when sequels lost their spark

Ajay Devgn was on a roll this year, and it would not be wrong to call him the sequel king of 2025. Starting from 2024 with Drishyam 2, which did wonderful business at the box office, expectations were high. However, in 2025, the graph went down, up, and down again.

This year, Devgn appeared in sequels across drama, comedy, and romantic comedy genres. While Raid 2 emerged as a hit, the other two films, Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, did entertained the audiences but not with the same energy as their first parts did. The impact on box-office numbers was average due to people losing interest in theatres and increasingly preferring OTT platform, which is both time- and money-saving option.



All these films earned decent reviews and decent numbers, but that was all. They came and went from the box office without leaving any lasting impact.

