Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Happy birthday Anil Kapoor! How much is the Bollywood star worth?

Happy birthday Anil Kapoor! How much is the Bollywood star worth?

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 07:57 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 07:57 IST
Happy birthday Anil Kapoor! How much is the Bollywood star worth?

Anil Kapoor Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Happy birthday, Anil Kapoor. The actor turned 69 on December 24 and is said to be one of the most iconic stars of Bollywood. Let's take a look at the fortune he has built in his four-decade career. 

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor turned 69 on December 24. Known to be one of the most energetic stars of Bollywood, he is loved for his strong screen presence and ageless looks. Kapoor has been active in the film industry for more than four decades and has built a fortune from multiple streams.

Anil Kapoor’s net worth in 2025

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Anil Kapoor's estimated net worth is around $40 million (approximately ₹330 crore). His wealth comes from acting, film production, brand endorsements, television projects, and investments. Over the years, he has built not only a huge fan base through his impactful roles but also a steady income in his 60s.

His production banner, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, has also contributed to his earnings.

Trending Stories

Anil Kapoor’s legacy

Kapoor made his acting debut with a small role in Hamare Tumhare (1979) and got his career breakthrough with Woh Saat Din (1983). Some of his most popular films are Mr. India (1987), Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1989), Beta (1992), Laadla (1994), Judaai (1997), and Nayak: The Real Hero (2001).

He reinvented his acting career in the 2000s and 2010s with Welcome (2007), the Race franchise, and Animal (2023). His upcoming film is Welcome to the Jungle.

He has also featured in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), American TV series 24, and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011).

Family and personal life

Anil Kapoor was born on December 24, 1956, in Chembur, Mumbai. He is the son of late producer Surinder Kapoor and the brother of Boney Kapoor (producer) and Sanjay Kapoor (actor). He is also the uncle of Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor married Sunita Bhavnani in 1984, and shares three children: Sonam Kapoor (actor), Rhea Kapoor (producer), and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (actor).

Related Stories

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

Share on twitter

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

Trending Topics