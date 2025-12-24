/Happy birthday Anil Kapoor! How much is the Bollywood star worth?

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor turned 69 on December 24. Known to be one of the most energetic stars of Bollywood, he is loved for his strong screen presence and ageless looks. Kapoor has been active in the film industry for more than four decades and has built a fortune from multiple streams.

Anil Kapoor’s net worth in 2025

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Anil Kapoor's estimated net worth is around $40 million (approximately ₹330 crore). His wealth comes from acting, film production, brand endorsements, television projects, and investments. Over the years, he has built not only a huge fan base through his impactful roles but also a steady income in his 60s.

His production banner, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, has also contributed to his earnings.

Anil Kapoor’s legacy

Kapoor made his acting debut with a small role in Hamare Tumhare (1979) and got his career breakthrough with Woh Saat Din (1983). Some of his most popular films are Mr. India (1987), Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1989), Beta (1992), Laadla (1994), Judaai (1997), and Nayak: The Real Hero (2001).

He reinvented his acting career in the 2000s and 2010s with Welcome (2007), the Race franchise, and Animal (2023). His upcoming film is Welcome to the Jungle.

He has also featured in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), American TV series 24, and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011).

Family and personal life

Anil Kapoor was born on December 24, 1956, in Chembur, Mumbai. He is the son of late producer Surinder Kapoor and the brother of Boney Kapoor (producer) and Sanjay Kapoor (actor). He is also the uncle of Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor married Sunita Bhavnani in 1984, and shares three children: Sonam Kapoor (actor), Rhea Kapoor (producer), and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (actor).