New Delhi

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor turned 68 and he celebrated his birthday earlier today with a sneak peek of his next film titled Subedaar. He shared a clip from the film on Instagram handle in which you only get a glimpse at the actor. From the clip we could make out that he plays a man who takes responsibility of fighting against enemies.

In the video he can be seen prepping to fight against some people.

Anil Kapoor has recently wrapped an outdoor shoot of the film. The last leg of the filming will commence on January.

The actor will be seen in and as Subedaar alongside actors Radhikka Madan, who plays his daughter.

Suresh Triveni has directed the film and written alongside Prajwal Chandrashekar. The film is produced by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network.

Watch the teaser of the film here:

On the film, Anil Kapoor said, “Subedaar is special. It’s much more than just an action film; it’s about resilience, honor, family and the relentless fight we face in life. I could not have asked a better director than Suresh to captain this film and it is equally special to partner with Vikram and team as we bring this story to life. Revealing this first glimpse of Subedaar Arjun Maurya on my birthday is my gift to the fans who have supported me all these years.”

