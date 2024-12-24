New Delhi

Aishwarya Rai just got featured on the official social media accounts of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences- the body that organises the Oscars annually. On Monday, the Academy shared a video clip of Aishwarya Rai from the hit film Jodha Akbar with a special announcement. The 2008 film featured Aishwarya Rai as Queen Jodhabai and Hrithik Roshan as Mughal Emperor Akbar. The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, whose film Lagaan was nominated at the Best Foreign Language Film Awards in 2002.

Aishwarya, the Queen

The Academy announced that Jodha's wedding lehenga from the movie will be part of an exhibition at the Academy Museum. “A lehenga fit for a queen, designed for the silver screen. In JODHA AKBAR (2008), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red wedding lehenga is a feast for the eyes: vibrant zardozi embroidery, centuries-old craftsmanship, and a hidden gem—quite literally. Look closely and you’ll spot a peacock, India’s national bird, made entirely of jewels. Neeta Lulla didn’t design a costume; she crafted a legacy. Step into history (and color) at the Academy Museum's COLOR IN MOTION exhibition," the caption read.

The video features scenes from the Ashutosh Gowariker movie and gives glimpses of Aishwarya's regal lehenga. The lehenga is now, draped on a mannequin- also shown in the video.

Fans reactions

Needless to say, Aishwarya's fans were excited to find her video on the Academy page.

“Dear Hollywood, Can you beat these aesthetics,” wrote one. “So academy finally recognised Aishwarya Rai Movie,” wrote another.

Another pointed out that the clip used is not the same as that featured the lehenga. The red lehenga with orange blouse was worn by Aishwarya in the royal feast scene.

This isn't the first time that the Academy has mentioned or featured a Bollywood movie scene on their social media pages. Previously, the Academy had shared movie scenes from Bajirao Mastani, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and even Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Oscars race

Meanwhile, Oscar nominations will be announced on January 17. Laapataa Ladies was India's entry this year in the Best International Feature category. The film unfortunately is already out of the race. All hopes now rest with Payal Kapadia securing an independent nomination in Best Director and Best Film categories for All We Imagine As Light.

Guneet Monga's Anuja has been shortlisted in the Best Live-Action Short Film category. The film sheds light on the important issue of child labour in the garment industry and features actor Nagesh Bhonsle in a key role.

Apart from Anuja, another Indian film has been shortlisted in the Oscar race. Santosh, a British -Indian Film directed by Sandhya Suri is the United Kingdom's official entry for Oscars 2025. The film features Shahana Goswami in the lead.

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 3, 2025.