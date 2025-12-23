Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan join Soha Ali Khan's Christmas celebration | See pics

Christmas is around the corner. To commemorate the birth of Jesus, the festivity is celebrated globally among countries with traditional feasts, plum cakes, and utmost happiness spent with loved ones. Bollywood has always embraced the festive season, which constantly buzzes on the internet. Recently, Soha Ali Khan gave a heartwarming sneak peek into her family’s cozy Christmas celebration along with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sharmila Tagore. Read below to know more.

Soha Ali Khan's Christmas celebration

On Monday, Dec 22, 2025, Soha Ali Khan, the Bollywood actress, shared glimpses from her family's heartwarming Christmas celebration. The festivity became more special as the renowned power couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, joined in. Sharmila Tagore was also spotted in the photos, along with her grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Jehangir Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Khemu. The pictures reflected a cozy and intimate vibe, along with beautiful festive décor, warm lights, and smiling faces of all the members, which mirror the perfect holiday mood. Soha captioned the post, “And Christmas week has officially begun!”

In the photos, Saif Ali Khan can be seen seated with Soha's daughter, all smiling and decorating the Christmas tree. The star couple looked relaxed and joyful while posing with the host. Their presence made the occasion even more heartfelt, showcasing the strong bond within the Pataudi family.

Sharmila Tagore joins the festivities

As soon as Soha shared the glimpses, fans flooded the comments section with love and festive wishes. Many admired the family’s togetherness and appreciated the simple yet elegant celebration. Soha's picture with her mother, Sharmila Tagore, captured the attention of the fans, and the netizens couldn't stop gushing over the veteran actress. One user wrote, “Wow. Sharmila Mam still looks so graceful. Wishing you all a beautiful and blessed Christmas." Another fan jotted, “Most graceful personality Sharmila Tagore ji.”

