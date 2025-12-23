/From Temperature of Love to Dr Romantic: Watch these 5 Yang Se-jong K-Dramas on Netflix, Prime, ZEE5 and other OTT

December 23, 2025, is celebrated as Yang Se-jong's birthday. The renowned South Korean actor has won numerous awards and accolades for his outstanding performances in many K-dramas, whether they are comedic romances or action thrillers. Let's take a look below.
Yang Se-jong, a well-known South Korean actor and model, turned 33 on Tuesday. In 2017's romantic drama, Temperature of Love, Yang had his acting breakthrough, portraying himself as a young chef. He also garnered multiple awards, including the Best New Actor award for his roles. He has given a phenomenal performance in numerous K-Dramas like Doona!, Dr Romantic, My Country: The New Age, and many more. Take a look at the list of the five best projects of the actor.
Where to watch: Viki
The romantic drama centres on two characters, Lee Hyun-soo, played by Seo Hyun-jin, who is an aspiring screenwriter, and a passionate chef named Ohn Jung Seon, played by Yang Se-jong. They met each other online and gradually connected while starting a love story. But, soon they parted ways due to their career choices and misunderstandings arising in their relationship.
Where to watch: Netflix, Viki, and Amazon Prime Video
The actor-model plays Do In-beom. It follows Boo Yong-joo (Han Suk-kyu), a well-respected surgeon. After disappearing for many years, he returns to help at the hospital. There he met with two students named Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae, played by Seo Hyun-jin and Lee Sung-kyung, respectively, who need a lot of training.
Where to watch: Netflix
The South Korean romance television series stars Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong as Lee Doo-Na and Lee Won-joon. Unknowingly, Lee Won, a student, moves into the same shared house as Lee Doo-Na, who is a retired K-pop idol. The mysterious turn comes when Lee Doo's crush, Jin-ju, resurfaces and forms a love triangle.
Where to watch: Netflix
Yang Se plays Seo Hwi in the action historical thriller. It follows the intense bond between two warriors, Seo Hwi and scholar Nam Seon-ho, who were shattered and became rivals of each other due to misunderstandings and parallel opinions on the direction of their country.
Where to watch: Viki, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix
The romantic drama centres on Woo Seo Ri, played by Shin Hye-sun, who wakes up from a coma after a long wait of 17 years. While adjusting to a new surrounding and a second life, she meets Gong Woo Jin, played by Yang Se-jong, a man who has been in trauma that doesn't allow him to fall in love with anyone.