/From Temperature of Love to Dr Romantic: Watch these 5 Yang Se-jong K-Dramas on Netflix, Prime, ZEE5 and other OTT

Yang Se-jong, a well-known South Korean actor and model, turned 33 on Tuesday. In 2017's romantic drama, Temperature of Love, Yang had his acting breakthrough, portraying himself as a young chef. He also garnered multiple awards, including the Best New Actor award for his roles. He has given a phenomenal performance in numerous K-Dramas like Doona!, Dr Romantic, My Country: The New Age, and many more. Take a look at the list of the five best projects of the actor.