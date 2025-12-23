Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /Enrique Iglesias welcomes fourth child with girlfriend Anna Kournikova; shares first photo of newborn

Enrique Iglesias welcomes fourth child with partner Anna Kournikova; shares first photo of newborn

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Dec 23, 2025, 11:10 IST | Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 11:10 IST
Enrique Iglesias welcomes fourth child with partner Anna Kournikova; shares first photo of newborn

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome their fourth child Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Enrique Iglesias welcomed his fourth child, along with former tennis star Anna Kournikova, on December 17. The long-time couple shared the news through a social media post. Read on to know more. 

Enrique Iglesias, 50, and his long-time girlfriend, former tennis star Anna Kournikova, 44, have welcomed a new member to their family. The couple announced the arrival of their fourth child, who was born on December 17. The joyful news was revealed through a social media post.

Anna Kournikova shared the baby's first photo

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On December 22, Kournikova took to Instagram to share a photo of the newborn. Resting in a stroller, the infant's face was partially visible. The post was captioned, "My Sunshine 12.17.2025." Iglesias and Kournikova have not revealed the baby’s name or gender yet.

Enrique Iglesias family

After the arrival of their newborn, the couple is now parents to their four children: 8-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, along with their 5-year-old daughter Mary. The couple mostly keeps their life private and only shares select glimpses.

As per an August report by PEOPLE, a source revealed that the duo was "thrilled" to be welcoming another child. It also stated that Iglesias has slowed down on touring in the last few years to spend more time with his family.

Trending Stories

Enrique Iglesias-Anna Kournikova's love story

The couple has reportedly been together since 2001. They first met during the filming of his hit music video Escape. Their marriage has never been publicly confirmed, but Iglesias and Kournikova continue to have a strong bond.

Related Stories

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

Share on twitter

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

Trending Topics