Enrique Iglesias welcomes fourth child with partner Anna Kournikova; shares first photo of newborn

Enrique Iglesias, 50, and his long-time girlfriend, former tennis star Anna Kournikova, 44, have welcomed a new member to their family. The couple announced the arrival of their fourth child, who was born on December 17. The joyful news was revealed through a social media post.

Anna Kournikova shared the baby's first photo

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On December 22, Kournikova took to Instagram to share a photo of the newborn. Resting in a stroller, the infant's face was partially visible. The post was captioned, "My Sunshine 12.17.2025." Iglesias and Kournikova have not revealed the baby’s name or gender yet.

Enrique Iglesias family

After the arrival of their newborn, the couple is now parents to their four children: 8-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, along with their 5-year-old daughter Mary. The couple mostly keeps their life private and only shares select glimpses.

As per an August report by PEOPLE, a source revealed that the duo was "thrilled" to be welcoming another child. It also stated that Iglesias has slowed down on touring in the last few years to spend more time with his family.

Enrique Iglesias-Anna Kournikova's love story

The couple has reportedly been together since 2001. They first met during the filming of his hit music video Escape. Their marriage has never been publicly confirmed, but Iglesias and Kournikova continue to have a strong bond.