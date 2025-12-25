/Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp shares importance of therapy for child actors: 'It's hard to grow up...'

American actor Noah Schnapp rose to global fame after portraying the role of Will Byers in the hit show Stranger Things. The star, who has been in the career since the age of 11, believes that the child actors need therapy. Let's delve in to know more details.

What did Noah Schnapp say about the therapy needed for young actors?

In an interaction with USA Today, the 21-year-old stated, "It’s hard to grow up in the public eye,” Schnapp said. “You don’t know yourself, you haven’t figured anything out, and now you’re expected to know everything and have all the answers.” I was constantly saying the wrong things or being embarrassed by not taking certain things seriously that I should’ve, and then that lives on forever. People grow and learn, and to do that publicly is not easy."

He further stated, "Through the years, it becomes like, 'No, this is an abnormal life, and you need some type of support system outside of your parents. Growing up, I never understood why people were depressed or turned to drugs or had eating disorders. As you get older, you understand how the pressures of Hollywood can create that. I always tell my parents I could never live in LA. I think I would get lost."

All about Noah Schnapp

Raised in New York, Noah Schnapp reportedly holds US and Canadian citizenship. He is Jewish and held his bar mitzvah in Israel. His mother is of Moroccan Jewish descent. Schnapp was inspired to pursue acting at age 5 after seeing the Broadway production of Annie. He performed acting roles in school and community plays.

Noah made his acting debut in 2015 with the portrayal of Charlie Brown in the animated film The Peanuts Movie and a supporting role in Steve Spielberg's Bridge of Spies. Schnapp gained international recognition for his role as Will Byers in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things (2016–present), for which he received various accolades.