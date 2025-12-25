/Pat Finn, best known for roles in Friends and Seinfeld dies at 60 due to cancer complications

American film and television actor Pat Finn, who is best known for his roles in Seinfeld, Grown-Ups and Murphy Brown, among others, has reportedly died at the age of 60. The actor's family shared a statement, and it was due to the complications of cancer. Soon after the news of his death, many took to social media to pour out their tributes and condolences. Let's delve into it to know more details.

What is the exact cause of death of Pat Finn? Condolences pour in from netizens

As per The Hollywood Reporter report, Finn death was confirmed by his family and issued a statement. They stated, "After a beautiful life filled with laughter, love, family, and friends, we share the heartbreaking news of the death of Pat Finn," and added, "In Pat’s final days, he often showed the biggest signs when the Bears scored a touchdown. No pressure Bears – just saying – do it for Pat."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A representative had earlier told The New York Post that the actor was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2022. He experienced a period of remission, but the cancer later returned and metastasised. In the month leading up to his death, a community fundraiser was organised to support his family, raising over $100,000 from friends, relatives, and supporters.