/Pat Finn, best known for roles in Friends and Seinfeld dies at 60 due to cancer complications

American film and television actor Pat Finn, who is best known for his roles in Seinfeld, Grown-Ups and Murphy Brown, among others, has reportedly died at the age of 60. The actor's family shared a statement, and it was due to the complications of cancer. Soon after the news of his death, many took to social media to pour out their tributes and condolences. Let's delve into it to know more details.
What is the exact cause of death of Pat Finn? Condolences pour in from netizens
As per The Hollywood Reporter report, Finn death was confirmed by his family and issued a statement. They stated, "After a beautiful life filled with laughter, love, family, and friends, we share the heartbreaking news of the death of Pat Finn," and added, "In Pat’s final days, he often showed the biggest signs when the Bears scored a touchdown. No pressure Bears – just saying – do it for Pat."
A representative had earlier told The New York Post that the actor was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2022. He experienced a period of remission, but the cancer later returned and metastasised. In the month leading up to his death, a community fundraiser was organised to support his family, raising over $100,000 from friends, relatives, and supporters.
Soon after the news of his death spread, many took to social media to mourn the passing of the actor. One user wrote, "I'm sorry about your buddy. I remember him from The Middle and a Chris Farley documentary. Anybody who dedicates their life to comedy gets my respect." Another user wrote, "Awful to read this. Always so funny in everything he was in. Just watched the Chris Farley documentary recently and never realised how close they were." “We'll always love you, Finner,” wrote the third user.