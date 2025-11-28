/Kapil Sharma's cafe case: Delhi Police arrest key conspirator involved in alleged multiple shootings

Kapil Sharma had made headlines a few months back when his cafe in Canada had become a target in a shooting incident more than once. The Kap's Cafe, located in Surrey, Canada, was riddled with bullets. Now, in the latest development, the Delhi Police crime branch has reportedly arrested the key conspirator involved in the alleged shootings. Let's delve into it to know more.

More details about the arrest of the key conspirator

Reportedly, a crime branch team led by DCP Sanjeev Yadab had caught a key member of the Goldy Dhillon gang named Bandhu Maan Singh Shekhon. In addition, a Chinese PX-3 pistol was also seized. As per the report, Special CP Devesh Srivastava confirmed the latest update.

All about the Kapil Sharma cafe shooting case

As per the report, the last shooting at the cafe had occurred in October, the third time since July. Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, who are associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's operations, have claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

A video of the incident had been shared, capturing the gunman opening fire at Sharma's cafe. The clip had been filmed from inside a car, which shows a man firing shots at the cafe. Alarmingly, more than a dozen shots were aimed outside the cafe. Fortunately, no casualties were reported this time.

Claiming responsibility for the firing, Dhillon and Sidhu, in a post, warned the general public not to visit the cafe. "I, Kuldeep Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon take responsibility for the three shootings that took place (at Kaps Caffe). We have no enmity with the general public," they wrote, via NDTV.