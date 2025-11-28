/Interview | EU Ambassador Herve Delphin on 30 years of festival and why open-mindedness is key to India-Europe cultural ties

This year, the European Union Film Festival is celebrating its 30th edition, a milestone that marks decades of cinematic exchange between Europe and India. The festival, which kicked off in Delhi and then moved to Hyderabad, showcases a diverse lineup of movies, giving audiences a glimpse into Europe's people, culture, and more. Films are a great way to learn about a culture, and the EUFF is doing just that.

As the EUFF continues to foster relationships between India and Europe, bringing together diverse voices and fresh narratives, with the best medium, cinema. In an exclusive conversation with WION, Herve Delphin, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, talks about the EUFF's evolving journey, its impact on cultural dialogue, and the expanding horizons of India-Europe creative partnerships.

Read the excerpts from the chat here:

WION: This year marks the 30th edition of the European Union Film Festival. How do you see the festival’s journey evolving over these three decades?

Hervé Delphin: When the festival started, there was no clear intention of cultural diplomacy. The idea was simply to offer the Indian public the possibility to watch quality European movies, especially because 30 years ago there were very few opportunities to see independent European films in India. Over the years, the EUFF has grown into a space where film producers, directors, scriptwriters, and actors come together. It has become a place of conversation, exchange, and even potential collaboration.

So yes, it has created its own dynamic that can now be seen as cultural diplomacy, but it wasn’t planned that way; it evolved organically and was shaped by professionals, not by any political agenda.

WION: What does this milestone mean for the EU–India cultural partnership?

Hervé Delphin: The festival’s organic growth, from simply showing films to becoming a platform for creative exchange, reflects how cultural partnership has strengthened naturally. It has been embraced by professionals on both sides, which gives the partnership authenticity and depth.

WION: How do you see the next 30 years of the EU–India relationship in the field of arts and culture?

Hervé Delphin: Looking at the 30-year journey, the ambassador said that the biggest mistake would be to set limits. The approach should remain open-minded.



India cannot be reduced to one language, one city, or one approach, and EUFF should reflect India’s diversity just as it represents Europe’s diversity. Expanding reach and staying open to new formats is the way forward.

WION: In what ways has EUFF helped strengthen the cultural bridge between Europe and India?



Hervé Delphin: The EUFF has created opportunities for filmmakers and audiences to learn about European filmmaking traditions, stories, and experiences.