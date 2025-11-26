/Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 trailer: Kapil Sharma returns as a groom stuck in marriage mayhem

Kapil Sharma is back, and this time he’s again stuck in marriage, not one or two, but three, and he’s ready to tie the knot for the fourth time as well. Touted as a clean comedy caper, the trailer revolves around Sharma’s character and his complicated love life.

Directed and written by Anukalp Goswami, the movie is a sequel to the 2015 movie of the same name. It will release in theatres on December 12, 2025.

Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon trailer

Kapil Sharma returns to the big screen with the same chaos, comedy and complicated love drama. The trailer starts with Sharma confessing to a priest, played by the late actor Asrani, how he has got married three times to different women, each belonging to a different religion: one is Hindu, another is Muslim, and the third is Christian.

However, this happens while he is trying to marry the girl who is the love of his life. But as a twist, or mistakenly, he ends up tying the knot with different girls.

Much like the first part, he is again stuck in three marriages, with all the wives living in the same building. But as he struggles to manage things, a twist occurs, and trouble deepens when a police officer enters the scene, searching for the man who has married thrice.

Sharing the trailer, Kapil wrote, “4 wives…. !! Don’t try this at home, this stunt is performed

by our expert..🤪 #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 In Cinemas on 12th December 2025."

Apart from Sharma, the movie stars Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Asrani Ji, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, Sushant Singh, Jamie Lever, Smita Jaykar and Supriya Shukla.

Meanwhile, the first part, which marked Kapil’s acting debut, was directed by the filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan. The first movie revolves around Sharma’s character Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan Punj, who juggles between his three wives plus one girlfriend.

