/Salman Khan turns 60: Bhaijaan's 5 best performances - Sultan, Tere Naam and more

Salman Khan, the Bhaijaan of Hindi cinema, will turn 60 on Dec 27. On this milestone birthday, here we look at his career's best performances.
Salman Khan needs no introduction. The actor will be celebrating his 60th birthday on Dec 27, and to celebrate the special occasion, what would be better than watching his movies?
Here we have curated a list of his movies that you should definitely watch.
In the very aptly titled Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan played the role of Pavan Chaturvedi, a devotee of the Hindu deity Hanuman. On a random day, he finds a Pakistani girl, Munni, separated from her family. He decides to help the little girl and takes her to his home, crossing the border illegally. This is one of the heartwarming movies of Khan's career.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial has Salman playing the role of, Sameer, an NRI guest in a disciplinarian musician’s household. He falls in love with Nandini, (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). However, everything turns upside down when the family comes to know about their affair.
Salman Khan's performance as Radhe in Tere Naam is widely considered one of his best performances, showcasing the actor's versatility and proving he can play any kind of role. The movie, a remake of the Tamil film Sethu, changed the course of the actor's career. It portrayed Khan playing the role of a young man who deeply falls in love with a girl who dies, an unfortunate incident that has a deep impact on Radhe's life.
Salman Khan plays a wrestling champion, Sultan Ali Khan, whose career faces a huge setback after his personal conflicts. Khan's chemistry with Anushka Sharma won everyone's heart. This movie is one of the biggest hits of Khan's career.
Salman as Chulbul Pandey is everyone's favourite. The actor's version of a fearless cop on screen was that of a typical Bollywood hero with a perfect blend of humour, charm, and grit. The first part of the movie was a game-changer in Khan's career and left a lasting impression on his fans.