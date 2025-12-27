/Salman Khan turns 60, cuts cake with father Salim and mother Salma | Watch

Salman Khan needs no introduction. Ruling millions of hearts for over thirty years, Khan enjoys a huge following across the world. On December 27, the actor turned 60, marking a significant milestone in the same year that he completed 35 years in cinema.

Like every year, the actor celebrated his 60th birthday with family and friends from the film industry at his Panvel farmhouse. Before the party began inside the farmhouse, the actor took the time to address the paparazzi, and fans gathered outside his Panvel premises.

Salman Khan cuts the cake with father Saleem and mother Salman - watch

Khan has turned 60 most fashionably, and to celebrate Khan and his glorious life, his family, including father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, sisters Arpita, and all his nephews and nieces, including Ayaan Agnihotri, Alizeh, Arhaan, Nirvaan, and many others, gathered together.

Several videos from Salman’s birthday have taken the internet by storm. In one of the videos, Salman is seen cutting the cake while holding his father's and mother's hands.

In another clip, he is having a fun chat with his father in front of the three giant raspberry cakes.

For his birthday, the actor was dressed casually in a black shirt and blue jeans, accessorised with a blue bracelet and golden watch.

The party also saw the presence of several celebrities, including Genelia Deshmukh, Sangeeta Bijlani, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Maniesh Paul, Randeep Hooda, and many others.

Birthday wishes pour in for Salman Khan.

On Khan's birthday, love and good wishes are pouring in. Several celebrities have taken to social media to wish the actor.

Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback picture to wish Salman on his birthday. In the caption of her Instagram post, she wrote, “Then to NOW...Another year older, but still the same crazy! Happppyyy Birthday @beingsalmankhan...Stay happy, healthy and amazing... our forever Tiger.”