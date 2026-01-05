Marvel star Evangeline Lilly reveals brain damage diagnosis months after nasty fall

Hollywood actress Evangeline Lilly, who is best known for her role as Hope van Dyne, aka Wasp, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revealed that she has brain damage months after suffering a concussion when she had a nasty fall. In addition, Lilly also shared more details about the brain injury and the challenges of recognising and recovering from it on social media.

What did Evangeline Lilly share about the brain injury?

Taking to her Instagram handle, Evangeline Lilly shared her health update—'healing process'—in 'a video ever since her nasty fall in May last year. Along with the video, the caption read, "Verdict's in... I do have brain damage from my TBI. It's comforting to know my cognitive decline isn't just perimenopause, but it's discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies. Thank you all for always asking, for always caring, and for your continued prayers."

She stated, "I'm entering into this new year, the Year of the House, with some bad news about my concussion. A lot of you asked how I'm doing. A lot of you have enquired about the brain scans that you heard I got. And the results came back from the scans."

She further said, "So I do have brain damage from the TBI and possibly other factors going on. But now my job is to get to the bottom of that with doctors and then embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I don't look forward to because I feel like hard work is all I do. But, that's ok. My cognitive scheme decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to my 2025."

Fans took to the comments to wish her a speedy recovery, and one user wrote, "Oh my love. Please let me know if you need anything. I'm here and would love to spend time with you." Another user wrote, "Praying for you, and it was great working with you on South of Heaven." “@evangelinelillyofficial I'm so sorry to hear about the results of your scans. I will continue to pray for you. Storming heaven for your complete healing. Jesus, I Trust in You,” wrote the third user.

All about Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly gained recognition after first featuring in the ABC series Lost, in which she played the role of Kate Austen. She bagged six nominations for her performance – for the Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television and a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

