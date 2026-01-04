/From Spring Fever to Queen of Tears: 7 must-watch Lee Joo-bin's K-Dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and many more

Lee Joo-bin is a renowned South Korean actress and model, is set to appear in the upcoming project, Spring Fever, on Prime Video. Before watching it, take a look at six other must-watch K-dramas featuring her.
Lee Joo-bin is a South Korean actress and model who has gained immense popularity and admiration for her versatile performances in both TV dramas and films. After making her screen debut in supporting roles, she has transitioned to leading roles and received critical acclaim for her remarkable work. One of her upcoming projects, Spring Fever, is set to air on Prime Video. Before the release of it, check out her six other must-watch K-Dramas available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The comedy drama follows the story of Yoon Bom (Lee Joo-bin), a Seoul teacher who wants to move on with her emotional turmoil and shift to Sinsu to work at a small-town high school. Seon Jae-kyu (Ahn Bo-hyun) is a charismatic, tough-looking man; the CEO of JK Power Energy tries to pursue her.
Where to watch: Netflix
Lee Joo-bin plays Cheon Da-hye in the romantic drama, which focuses on a couple, Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun) and Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won). Their lives are surrounded by multiple complications, resulting in a failed marriage. The couple tries to give a second chance to their marriage.
Where to watch: Netflix
Lee Joo-bin plays Stockholm. The story is based on the highly acclaimed Spanish drama Money Heist. It revolves around an intelligent strategist known as the Professor who makes a team of elite thieves from North and South Korea for an audacious heist.
Where to watch: Hulu
The actress and model plays the role of Im Yoo-Na. The drama centres on a genius surgeon, Han Yi-han (So Ji-sub), who unfortunately loses everything, including his medical licence, after a rigged operation where his girlfriend's brother dies. He then decides to become a lawyer to seek revenge and uncover the truth behind the powerful forces.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Joo-bin plays as Lee Hyo-joo in the epic love drama. Chae Hyun-seung (Rowoon), a junior employee who secretly starts growing his feelings for his senior coworker, Yoon Song-ah (Won Jin-ah), but she only sees him as a junior. Seeking revenge for his rejection, he decides on something big.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Lee Joo-bin plays Kang Han-deul. The drama follows a heartbreaking and emotional story focusing on Noh Ki-jun (Lee Dong-wook), a three-time divorced man. He creates a unique divorce insurance product at his company to help people financially while putting a price on divorce.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Lee Joo-bin plays Jung Seo-yeon. The drama tells the story of a news anchor named Lee Jung-hoon (Kim Dong-wook), who remembers every second of his life and an actress, Yeo Ha-jin (Moon Ga-young), dealing with traumatic amnesia. Both fall in love with each other, and ultimately help in overcoming the issue they are facing together.