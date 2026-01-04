/From Spring Fever to Queen of Tears: 7 must-watch Lee Joo-bin's K-Dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and many more

Lee Joo-bin is a South Korean actress and model who has gained immense popularity and admiration for her versatile performances in both TV dramas and films. After making her screen debut in supporting roles, she has transitioned to leading roles and received critical acclaim for her remarkable work. One of her upcoming projects, Spring Fever, is set to air on Prime Video. Before the release of it, check out her six other must-watch K-Dramas available on OTT platforms.