/Who have BTS members dated? Rumoured girlfriends of V, Jimin, Jungkook and others

BTS is a well-known K-pop boy band with a fan army of millions. It’s not surprising that their fans are always eager to know about their personal lives and current relationships. Let's explore BTS's dating history and see who each member has been linked to in the past.
BTS is one of the largest and most popular K-pop groups in the world. Despite being wrapped up in a busy schedule including music albums, world tours, and preparations for upcoming projects, their personal lives always captivated the eyes of their fan army. Their audience is always eager to know about their favourite BTS members' dating lives. Some of them have themselves revealed in interviews, while others have been captured in the lens by the paparazzi. Let's take a look at the dating history of the members of BTS.
As per PINKVILLA, BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie were rumoured to be dating each other recently. In 2023, the gossip was ignited after they were spotted in a car together in Jeju. Some paparazzi also alleged that the two artists were caught together in Paris. Though these reports were never confirmed by them nor by their team.
RM and aespa's Karina were rumoured to be in a relationship in November 2023. While some fans dismissed these speculations, others were excited about the possibility. Recently, the dating rumours of Karina and Lee Jae Wook again resurfaced in March this year. However, no confirmation has been made, but the two have frequently been seen together.
SUGA and Suran have collaborated on several projects together. In 2017, both artists worked on a song titled Wine. Following this collaboration, rumours began to circulate over social media and among their fans about their dating phase and sharing a romantic connection. However, SUGA reportedly mentioned in an interview, stating that both artists are too busy to date and find it challenging to make time for their families.
BTS maknae Jungkook has been linked with many celebrities in the past, and one of them is aespa's Winter. Both have been in the circle of speculation for some major similarities, like alleged matching dog tattoos and sharing a concert of Harry Styles in 2023 together. Reportedly, the wildfire took place recently when both the artists were sighted together at a Chrome Hearts cafe, which was near Winter's performance venue. However, no confirmation has been made from either of them as of now.
Jimin has been paired with several artists, and one of them is Red Velvet's Seulgi. In 2017, their dating rumours were at their peak because of their fans connecting the dots about their matching outfits and other speculations. When the two shared the stage for the 2017 Seoul Music Awards, fans were excited to see them together, which also ignited a rumour of their dating, but neither of them has clarified it.
Being a member of the most popular group, the BTS members’ lives have never been private. Jin, a member of the band, has faced rumours with a comedian named Lee Gook Joo after the idol gave a shout-out to the comedian. In addition to the incident, the comedian has also revealed that she was in a relationship with someone who was six years younger than her. This created excitement among the fans who linked Jin with her. But later she confirmed that it was not Jin, whom she was talking about, and they are just friends.
Reportedly, in July 2022, intriguing rumours about J-Hope dating model Irene Kim emerged when they were seen together at Lollapalooza. Both artists also shared their photos on social media. Although the speculation generated excitement among fans, that did not last, and the buzz soon vanished.