/BTS' RM injured just before comeback tour, will he still perform? Big Hit issues statement

K-pop sensation BTS are set to make a return after nearly four years of hiatus. As the excitement around the show is palpable, an unfortunate development has taken place, as RM has suffered an injury. However, it has been learned that he will perform, but his participation will be limited.

On Thursday, they released their new album ARIRANG, and to celebrate the release, the group of seven members is set to perform at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21. Ahead of the grand performance, it has been revealed that RM has suffered an ankle injury.

BTS The Comeback update: RM suffered an ankle injury

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A day before the performance, BIGHIT Music shared an update revealing that RM suffered an ankle injury during rehearsals on March 19. Due to the injury he has sustained, his on-stage performance, including choreography, will be partially limited, the agency informed.

RM underwent a detailed examination and treatment The diagnosis confirmed a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear and a talus contusion (which includes ligament damage and inflammation).

He has been advised to must wear a case and strictly limit movement for a minimum of two weeks to concentrate solely on his recovery.

“A medical diagnosis confirmed a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion (which includes ligament damage and inflammation). As advised by medical professionals, he must wear a cast and strictly limit movement for a minimum of two weeks to concentrate solely on his recovery,” it continued.

However, for fans who are eagerly waiting to watch RM along with the rest of the bandmates, the agency said that he will do his best to participate on stage and engage with ARMY, the BTS fandom, and the audience.

“We know you have waited a long time for this performance, and we will put our utmost effort into delivering a heartfelt show. We prioritize our artists’ health and safety above all else, and are committed to providing RM with all

the necessary support for his complete recovery and return to full health,” it said.

Soon after Big Hit released the statement, the fans were quick to express the concern for RM.

One user wrote,''omggg BTS is soooo back. Wdym rm is injured?! They just can't catch a break😭😭😭 them getting injured before a performance myghod tannies pls be careful. As much as we want to see a banging performance, we also want you complete and healthy 🥲 get well soon joonie.''

Another user wrote,''i honestly did not see the leg cast until they said he was injured like.''