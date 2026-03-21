BTS' best moments before their reunion for 2026 world tour

South Korean boy band BTS are making their comeback as a full group today on stage in Seoul after three years and post-military service. Fans, who had been eagerly waiting for the septet's reunion, released their fifth studio album, Arirang. Be it performing to a stadium of cheering fans to massive online audience, BTS have always given their best through their performances. As their world tour kicks off today, let's revisit some of the heartwarming moments of BTS.

Best moments of BTS

Transition of song from Blood, Sweat and Tears to Fake Love

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With a huge difference between the songs of Blood, Sweat and Tears and Fake Love in terms of tune, fans received a major treat with a short rendition of BST, smoothly making a transition to the 2018 hit track Fake Love. The set even took key symbolic elements from the music video.

BTS: I'm Fine performance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

Every anticipated appearance of BTS on reality shows leaves fans excited and goes viral within no time. The I'm Fine song performance from their album Love Yourself: Answer on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show left everyone spellbound.

Jungkook's performance of Euphoria track

The iconic performance of Euphoria by the golden maknae of the group left everyone awestruck. The idol's flying performance was at the BTS Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on May 4, 2019. He flew across the stadium while singing during the tour opener. This performance became a famous, recurring highlight throughout that 2019 stadium tour.

DYK RM ripped off Jungkook's shirt during a performance?

During a 2018 performance of Fake Love, BTS leader RM accidentally ripped open Jungkook's shirt while performing the choreographed move. The incident occurred during an Inkigayo broadcast in June 2018. During the choreography where RM was supposed to grab Jungkook's collar, he used too much force and popped the buttons off, exposing Jungkook's chest.

Dimple and Pied Piper songs' performance

The BTS Dimple and Pied Piper live performance from the 5th Muster in Seoul in 2019 is a highly celebrated, iconic stage known for its seductive choreography, intense vocals, and immense popularity among fans. It features notable highlights like Jimin's body rolls, Jungkook's vocals, and close interaction between members.

The iconic Jimin and J Hope's performance of We Are Bulletproof part 2 in 2019 MAMA