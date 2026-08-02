/Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor admits his rude behaviour and drinking habits led to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's end

Lock Upp Season 2 continues to grab headlines as contestants open up about some of the most personal and shocking chapters of their lives. Adding to the buzz, one of Hindi television’s most acclaimed actors, Ram Kapoor, made a candid confession about his career, revealing that his own behaviour allegedly led to one of his hit shows, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, ending. The actor spoke about struggling with alcohol, misbehaving with colleagues, and making mistakes that ultimately affected his professional journey, saying he became a monster.

Ram Kapoor on his drinking problem on the set of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

In the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2, Ram Kapoor, one of the contestants and a celebrated television personality, left everyone stunned after revealing a secret that even his wife, Gautami Kapoor, and their children were unaware of.

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During the final judgement day task, when he was on the verge of being terminated, he used his lifeline and revealed a secret to claim the shield and protect himself. Talking about a difficult phase in his life, including depression during his Bade Achhe Lagte Hain days. He recalled, "I've worked for 27 years, done so many films, done so much work. Yet, I'm known for one show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. I hid one thing from the whole world; even my wife didn't know about it. During Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, I went through the worst depression of my life. I received so much love because of my obesity, and there was so much talk that I became the highest-rated TV star in the ratings for a while. And I got fat, got fat."

Continuing his saying, he revealed that doctors warned him that his unhealthy lifestyle could lead to his death within six months. "My doctor told me I was so weak that I could die in six months. I could've had a diabetic stroke because I was on insulin three times a day. My blood sugar was 400, 500, even over 600. I worked for 14 hours a day," Kapoor stated.

He admitted that he never wanted to change because he was enjoying the fame, love, and success that came with it. According to him, all of it made him overlook the impact it was having on his life. "I didn't want to do anything about it because I was getting so much money. How could I walk away from all that?"

'I became a monster'

Admitting the shift in his personality, he said he became a very ugly person while working on the show and that it shut down because of him. "I became a very, very ugly person. I used to arrive six hours late for shooting. I used to drink alcohol on set. I used to talk to people very rudely. I became a monster. That show ended because of me. I had become such a human being that I'm ashamed of myself," the TV actor said emotionally while explaining the bad phase of his life.

He later mentioned how his children became his strongest support system and gave him the motivation to change. "Agar mere bacche nahi hote toh I would've done what Harshad had done. When we have kids, we live for our kids. We don't have the right to stop our lives because we were living for them. That's the only thing that saved me. It's the only reason I'm alive today," Ram said.

He further revealed that he is now leading a happy life. "And it's been more than 10 years now, and I'm very happy as a human being. Gautami and my children are also going to find out this right now. I'm sorry, guys," Kapoor concluded.

About Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor is a well-known Indian actor known for his work in Hindi television shows and films. He gained recognition for his lead role as Jai Walia in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain alongside Sakshi Tanwar. He has been married to fellow actor Gautami Kapoor since February 14, 2003, and the couple has two children, Sia and Aks.