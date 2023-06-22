Neeyat trailer: Vidya Balan turns detective in a desi version of Knives Out

Vidya Balan headlines filmmaker Anu Menon's new whodunnit Neeyat which features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Prajakta Kohli and others. The makers unveiled the trailer of the film on social media on Thursday and one can't help but notice the striking similarity the film has with Daniel Craig starrer Knives Out. Set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland, the engaging trailer takes the viewer into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit. The movie also features a strong ensemble cast featuring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles. This is Anu Menon and Vidya Balan's second film together. The two had collaborated earlier in Shakuntala Devi.

Watch the trailer of Neeyat here:







Speaking about her experience of working on Neeyat and returning to the big screen, Vidya Balan said, “What I enjoy most about being an actor is the opportunity to live the life of a different person with every character I play. In Neeyat, Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me. Also, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors. This film is my second outing with Anu after Shakuntala Devi and my fourth collaboration with Vikram, Abundantia Entertainment, and Prime Video and I can only say that I have had the most amazing time working with them to make this film. Last but not least, I’m supremely delighted to be back in theatres with the release of Neeyat and am waiting with bated breath for audience reactions."



Neeyat marks Vidya Balan’s return to theatres after her successful digital stint with three super hit films - Shakuntala Devi (2020) to the critically hailed Sherni (2021) and finally the impactful blockbuster Jalsa (2022).