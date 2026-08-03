/Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda becomes first finalist, Shreya Kalra tries to evict Shivangi Joshi

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 delivered an emotional twist as the contestants were given the responsibility of choosing the first finalist of the season. Unlike previous challenges, the task relied entirely on group consensus, making it one of the most difficult decisions the housemates have faced so far.

Harshad as the first finalist, Shreya tries to eliminate Shivangi

As discussions began, Laila, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor and Akanksha Chamola voluntarily removed

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themselves from contention, narrowing the race to Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi. The two contestants were then placed inside the final cell, where they were asked to decide who would move one step closer to the trophy.

In the end, Harshad Chopda was declared the first finalist of Lock Upp 2, securing a direct place in the finale. The heartfelt exchange between Harshad and Shivangi became one of the episode's standout moments, with viewers praising the sportsmanship and camaraderie displayed during the emotionally charged task.

Another interesting turn of events was Shivangi Joshi’s elimination by Shreya Kalra. The moment left several contestants shocked and quickly became one of the most viral moments on social media. The eviction did not take place in the episode and is expected to be shown in the next one.

Netizens' reaction

After the release of the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, fans took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "Two sides of friendship – Harshad always chose her over himself and repeatedly protected her from elimination. The one time he finally chose to play for himself, this girl, aka the ( "Next Naagin of Ekta"), started crying and guilt-tripping Harshad."

Another user wrote, “Harshad is officially the FIRST FINALIST of Lock Upp Season 2 & also he is the 1st guilt-tripped unhappy finalist. Instead of celebrating his win with his friends He is crying because he win for himself. Harshad don't be guilty. I beg u.”

"Makers gave Shriya power to eliminate one kadi, and she chose Shivangi. But... but... but... Netflix-level clickbait! There's no way Shivangi is getting eliminated. Watch Lock Upp, every Saturday to Thursday, raat 8 baje, only on Netflix", wrote the third user.