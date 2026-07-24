/Lock Upp 2: Apoorva Mukhija reveals she felt suicidal after India's Got Latent controversy

Reality show Lock Upp 2, with each day, is revealing major game-changing twists. Be it Akanksha Choudhary's hidden move to a secret room, Yogesh Raway's dramatic re-entry or content creator Apoorva Mukhija's arrival as a disruptive insider. With Apoorva's entry, sure, it has led to many revelations; the content creator has, however, shared how India's Got Latent controversy took an emotional toll on her, leading her to have suicidal thoughts.

Apoorva Mukhija on aftermath of India's Got Latent controversy

Months after the India's Got Latent controversy dominated headlines, Apoorva Mukhija has opened up about the impact it had on her mental health. Speaking about the intense online scrutiny and public criticism she faced, she admitted that the experience left her emotionally shattered and struggling to cope.

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In one of the episodes of Lock Upp 2, during an interaction between Sufi and Apoorva, the latter revealed her thoughts. For the unversed, the duo reunited after their stint on Karan Johar's The Traitors but later had a public fallout. As they reunited on the current show, Apoorva said, “I have really missed you. I swear on my mom. Every time someone asks me about you and says, ‘How were you friends with him? He’s so mean,’ I tell them… I would’ve killed myself if, at the time of the Latent fiasco, if I hadn’t had Sufi.”

Sufi added, "Don't say that. I will tell you the truth, bro. That one year was the most favourite year of my life when we were friends. I finally felt like I had a social circle in Bombay. I felt like there was someone I could go to whenever I wanted. And I genuinely missed you a lot." "I wouldn’t have been able to get through that. You were the only person with me. I wasn’t dating anyone. Personally, in my life, as a friend, I have always given you credit. You saved my life; I genuinely wouldn't have been able to survive Latent if it wasn't for you", Apoorva added.

What has happened in Lock Upp 2 recently?

Apoorva's arrival immediately changed the house dynamics as she informed Shivangi about comments allegedly made by Shilpa behind her back, leading to fresh tensions among contestants. Dheeraj Dhoopar reunited with wife Vinny Arora. The actor broke down in tears during an emotional family visit. Vinny also addressed the recent "chit controversy", standing firmly by her husband and expressing confidence in him, making it one of the season's most heartfelt moments.

During the episode, jailer Riteish Deshmukh claimed that a chit was brought inside during Dheeraj's family visit. He also said that the same incident had happened twice and that Dheeraj was not aware of it. In the episode, it was shown that Dheeraj was allowed to meet his son, Zayn, inside the jail, but the touching moment was shown to viewers only after it became an alleged rule violation. Later, social media users demanded answers for the rule violation.