/Lock Upp 2: Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar exit as Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat get a second chance

The competition inside Lock Upp 2 took an unexpected turn as the latest episode combined emotional farewells with a surprise comeback that left contestants stunned. The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 featured a double eviction as Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar exited the reality show.

Dheeraj Doopar-Sufi Motiwala out! Harshad Chopda-Yogesh Rawat in!

The episode began with an intense challenge that tested the contestants' strategy, teamwork and determination. As the task reached its climax, Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar found themselves at risk, ultimately becoming the latest contestants to be eliminated from the reality show.

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Just when the housemates thought the chapter had closed, jailer Riteish Deshmukh introduced a dramatic twist. Former contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat re-entered the show, not as regular contestants, but with a special mission that had the potential to change the course of the game.

During the post-episode press conference, Dheeraj Dhoopar was asked about his relatively low-key presence in Lock Upp 2, with many viewers feeling he had stayed away from the major confrontations that usually dominate the reality show. Responding to the criticism, Dheeraj explained that he never believed in picking unnecessary fights just to gain screen time. According to him, every confrontation should have a genuine reason behind it, and he did not find himself in situations that justified getting into heated arguments with fellow contestants like Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, or even Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi.

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the recent turn of events with eviction and return entry to the show, netizens took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "Dheeraj the moment he steps out of the show."

Another user wrote, "Now this is the Harshad we wanted. Bro came back with no filter and called out Dheeraj his so-called friend !!'Everyone claimed to be on his side but when the time came to save his no one did."