/Akanksha Chamola opens up on divorce from Gaurav Khanna: ‘If you want to leave me, then leave me'

Akanksha Chamola made headlines at the premiere of the reality show Lock Upp season 2 by announcing that she and her husband, TV star Gaurav Khanna, are heading for a divorce. This news shocked fans, especially since the couple was last seen together on Bigg Boss season 19 in 2025, during the family edition episodes, where they captured attention with their remarkable chemistry and fairytale love story. Now, the sudden announcement has left fans and netizens questioning their personal lives. Additionally, Chamola has spoken out about the reasons for the divorce, creating a significant buzz online.

Akansha Chamola breaks silence on why she is divorcing Gaurav Khanna

Akansha Chamola is currently in Netflix reality show Lock Upp season 2. While speaking to her fellow contestants, Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala, Chamola shared that she and Gaurav want different things in life, specifically regarding having children. She stated, "Jab hum shaadi mein thhe, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha." (When we were married, my maternal instinct was never there)

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chamola further continued, "But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. But gradually I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with it. But I guess, in time, that shifted."

'He wants to have kids and I can’t give him that'

Explaining the reason behind her divorce, Akansha said, "Now, he wants to have kids, and I can’t give him that. Nahi hein mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha." (I don't have instinct, I told him that a long time ago)

"Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hu iss cheez ke liye, maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon," Chamola said. (When I realised that I was not made for this, I immediately said that I was not going to do it)

Also Read: 6 times Indian celebrities shocked fans with their divorce announcements

She continued, saying, "So we had a discussion where I told him, if you want to leave me, then leave me; fair enough."

'99% want to get married to have kids'

Akansha made a shocking statement. She said, "Log shaadi isliye karte hain, let's be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain, warna aap kyu shaadi karoge." (99% want to get married because they want to have kids and expand their family; otherwise, why would you get married?)

"He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that isko bohot zyada hai aur main nahi kar pa rahi hoon (He wants it badly, and I am unable to provide it to him). For me, I don’t want to put him in that situation."

Akanksha went on to say that she does not even want to adopt a baby, as she wants to be child-free in her life.

About Gaurav Khanna and Akansha Chamola

Gaurav Khanna is a renowned TV star who has been part of many projects like Anupamaa, CID and more. His participation and winning Bigg Boss 19 catapulted him to the big league.

On the other side, Akansha Chamola is an aspiring TV actress who made her debut in the TV series Swaragini and has appeared in shows such as Santoshi Maa.