/Ariana Grande raises eyebrows with 'healthier' post like amid ongoing appearance debate

Ariana Grande has been grabbing headlines ever since she released her music video of Petal, sparking concern amongst fans for the singer's latest physical appearance. Following public scrutiny, the God is a Woman hitmaker is stepping back from public-facing work and visibility after her Eternal Sunshine Tour. Amid this, her recent social media activity has renewed discussion about the 'healthier' body image.

Why Ariana Grande's latest Instagram activity has sparked a debate?

Ariana Grande has sparked fresh speculation online after fans noticed she liked a social media post.

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praising her for looking "healthier". While the singer has not publicly commented on the interaction, the like quickly gained traction across social media, with many interpreting it as a quiet acknowledgement of the ongoing conversation surrounding her appearance.

The singer liked a post, which read, “Not everyone will like the healthier version of you.” The post is from New York-based psychotherapist, relationship expert, and author Terri Cole, who sees her putting on lipsticks in front of a mirror. The clip is overlaid with text that read, “Unfortunately, I can confirm that not everyone will like the healthier version of you.” Cole continued, “That’s okay. Get healthier, anyway.

“That tension can be awkward to deal with sometimes,” she wrote. “There are going to be people who celebrate the healthier version of you… and you might have those who miss the version of you that was stretched thin, keeping everyone else happy + comfortable. Keep growing and prioritising yourself regardless. You have more strength than you likely give yourself credit for, and every step you take to honour your boundaries is proof of that," Cole continued.

Netizens took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "Ariana recently liked this reel...she's telling y'all SHE IS HEALTHY."

Another user wrote, "And she's lying of course. We want her to survive so shut up and stop pushing the healthy agenda."

"When I was anorexic I also thougt I was healthy just leave it along there was no point in even posting this", wrote the third user.

Ariana Grande takes a break from the spotlight amid ongoing body image debate

Ariana Grande's representative announced that she will take an extended break from public visibility and public-facing work after wrapping up her Eternal Sunshine Tour on September 1, 2026. The decision follows intense and ongoing public scrutiny regarding her appearance and health.

Her team cited continuous, invasive commentary and speculation about her body and weight as a key factor. As part of this step back, Grande officially withdrew from starring in the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, scheduled for 2027. Speaking directly to fans during her concert in Chicago, Grande clarified that the break was a thoughtful, pre-planned decision rather than a reactive impulse.