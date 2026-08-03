/Ariana Grande pauses public appearances amid health concern debate, pulls out of West End production

Ariana Grande might be stepping away from public appearance for some time as the concern for his health has been rising after the recent release of her music video from her latest album Petal. Reportedly, she will take a break from public-facing work and appearances due to "endless, ongoing public scrutiny" and has also withdrawn from the upcoming West End production.

Ariana Grande to step from West End revival production; agency issues statement

The singer had been slated to star opposite her Wicked classmate Jonathan Bailey in the Stephen Sondheim musical "Sunday in The Park with George" in the summer of 2027 at London's Barbican theater. However, amid the scrutiny of her health, especially on social media, her representative said she wanted a "much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances" when her "Eternal Sunshine" tour wraps in London on September 1.

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According to her representative. "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour," the representative said in a statement to ABC News on Sunday, August 2. "She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny," the statement continued.

"This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much," the message concluded.

Celebrities on Ariana Grande's latest appearance

British actor and comedian Jameela Jamil was among those who expressed concern about Grande, stating “this poor woman is possibly dying right in front of us." “This outfit is designed to accentuate the thinness for discourse. Her team are thoroughly irresponsible for not guiding her away from this deeply damaging image for her young fans to see so glamorised,” Jamil commented beneath one of Grande’s Instagram posts promoting the music video.

Jamil later took to her Instagram story to explain, "The shrinking pop star situation is something of a trolley problem." She had also mentioned, "“Content which is pointedly accentuating her bones and tiny frame with belts and corsets. I think it’s worth considering that the pop star in question has access to a lot of mental health care and the best facilities on the planet, whereas the fans watching largely don’t."

Meanwhile, model and author Charli Howard also took to Instagram to share her discomfort with Grande’s music video and wrote, “I think it’s vital we discuss imagery/videos/content like these and the damage they can – and will – have on women and girls. WHAT YOU SEE HERE IS NOT NORMAL." She further wrote, ““Over the past few weeks, as images of Ariana’s concert get plastered around online, I obviously see comments from worried fans, but I also see other people convincing others that she looks ‘healthy’, or that she has simply ‘lost puppy fat’.”