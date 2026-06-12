/Ariana Grande slams White House over use of her music in ICE clip: 'Barbaric, inhumane'

Ariana Grande is grabbing headlines as the pop singer blasted the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the White House's video for the promotion of the same used her music without her approval. Within hours the White House responded to the Dangerous Woman hitmaker's criticism.

What did Ariana Grande say about the White House using her video for ICE?

The White House's official TikTok account used her 2024 song Bye, which showcased a video compilation of immigrants being detained by ICE agents. The caption read, "Bye-bye. President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history." In the same video, Ariana Grande lashed out at them and wrote in the comments, "Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. F*** ice." However, her remarks appear to have since been hidden.

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Later, Ariana's team made sure to remove the song from the White House's TikTok page, and within hours, the song was muted. The video description read, "This sound isn't available", as per the report of Entertainment Weekly. Earlier, Grande's ICE comment had gone viral, to which White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson fired back, quoting the chart-topping single of singer One Last Time, which was released in 2014.

Ariana Grande has never been behind in voicing out her opinions. Last year, the singer had shared a post on Instagram asking people who voted for President Trump if their lives had gotten better since he returned to the office.

All about Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is a renowned singer, songwriter and actress. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Cat Valentine in Victorious and Sam & Cat. She later began building her music career and made her debut in 2013. Since then she has delivered several hit tracks featured in her albums, including My Everything, Dangerous Woman, Sweetner, and Thank U, Next.