/Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater split after nearly three years together; here's what we know

Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater have reportedly parted ways, sparking a conversation on social media. The relationship began during the production of the hit musical adaptation, and the two often made headlines.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's split

As per TMZ, the pair quietly separated months ago. However, the news came to the spotlight only this week.

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As per the sources, their split was not marked by conflict or public fallout. "Ariana and Ethan broke up several months ago but they’ve remained friends since then and have nothing but respect and admiration for one another. This wasn’t a decision they took lightly but realized they were better off friends than in a committed relationship," as quoted by Page Six.



The news comes at a time when Grande recently returned to the stage with her Eternal Sunshine Tour. The singer launched the tour on June 6, her first major concert run since the Sweetener World Tour several years ago.

As per the sources, she is "really happy and focused on the next chapter with her Eternal Sunshine tour and the upcoming release of her album Petal."

Grande is focusing on reconnecting with fans

As per People, the singer is looking forward to reconnecting with audiences after a long break. "She seemed very happy. It's all been very positive vibes. Being able to reconnect with fans after so many years made her very excited. She's been wanting to give her fans an amazing show and has put so much work into the show. Kicking off her tour was very emotional for her," another source said.

About Grande and Slater's relationship

The two first met while shooting for Wicked, in which she portrays the role of Glinda and Slater stars as Boq. Initially, they were friends, and eventually started dating each other. Their relationship became public in 2023 following the breakdown of their respective marriages.

The romance had sparked widespread attention at the time, and Grande addressed the speculation during a 2024 interview. "Of course, I went through a lot of life changes during the filming of this movie," Grande said in a September 2024 Vanity Fair feature. "A lot of people who were working on it did. We were away for two years. So, of course, I understand why it was a field day for the tabloids to sort of create something that paid their bills."

He also defended Slater, saying, "That was definitely a tough ride,” she added. Speaking in defense of Slater, the Grammy-winner said there “couldn't be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him."

The former couple mostly kept their relationship private and occasionally appeared together at red carpet events.