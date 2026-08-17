/'India’s own Odyssey': Ramayana trailer takes China by storm, leaves viewers stunned by its scale and visual effects

The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 are leaving no stone unturned in making the film a mega release worldwide. Mounted on a grand scale, the Ramayana makers have global ambition and will have a worldwide release, including in China. The film’s first trailer was recently unveiled in China and has got a huge response. The trailer crossed a million views within just a few hours of its release in China. The comments section was flooded with reactions, with most praising the film’s scale and visuals, and some even called it better than homegrown Chinese films.

Comments on the trailer ranged from surprise over Indian delivering a film of this scale to disappointment over Chinese films not matching up to this level.

A user compared Ramayana to the Fengshen film series, saying, “The special effects are much better than Fengshen,” and wrote that Ramayana is better than the $360-million blockbuster.

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Another wondered if these effects could have elevated the series. “Is this effect what domestic directors wanted for Investiture of the Gods?” Another comment read, “How does this feel better than the domestic films from the past two years?”

Many rued the fact that local filmmakers are unable to give Chinese mythology similar treatment.

“We can't make such epic myths because these sh***y directors lack respect for our national myths, complained one.

One user also called Ramayana, “India’s own Odyssey”, while another pointed out that “The filming is better than Legendary,” read one comment, referring to Legendary Entertainment, which has produced films like 300, Clash of the Titans, Godzilla, and the Jurassic World franchise.

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