/Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Ram gets support from OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has found itself at the centre of intense debate, with a section of social media users questioning the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The controversy was triggered by the actor's recent roles, which led the audience to question the casting, as many felt Ranbir lacks the traditional serene innocence associated with the deity. Amid the controversy, veteran actress Dipika Chikhlia, best known for portraying Sita in Ramanand Sagar's iconic Ramayan, has come out in support of Kapoor. She argued that actors should not be judged solely by their past roles and should be free to explore diverse characters across genres.

Dipika Chikhlia defends Ranbir Kapoor

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Dipika Chikhalia, who played Sita in the iconic 1987 TV series Ramayan, stepped forward in support of Ranbir Kapoor, who has been facing heavy criticism for portraying the divine character Lord Ram. Chikhlia stated, “We are actors. We haven't come from above. As actors, we get the opportunity to play different kinds of characters, and that's the biggest thing.”

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The veteran actress further spoke about the wide range of characters Kapoor has played and the recognition he has earned in the film industry: “If someone can do Barfi!, they can do Animal. And if they can do Animal, they can also play Ram. Just imagine how fortunate he is to get such a wide variety of roles. He is very lucky, and it's wonderful that he is doing it.”

Dipika Chikhlia on Sai Pallavi's casting

In an old interview, Chikhlia also expressed concern over Sai Pallavi's casting as Sita. She said, “I have seen her work. She's a phenomenal actor. But I don't know how she'll look as Sita. Once we see her, we'll know. At the moment, I have no clue. The description of Sita in Tulsidas' Ramayan was that of a woman with almond eyes, a certain height, hair and skin. That's what Ramanand Sagar was looking for, and he saw it in me. I know all of them are good actors. If they fit the bill, then it's good. Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in the Ramayan.”

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