/'No surviving references': Ramayana costume designers break silence on Sai Pallavi & Lara Dutta outfit backlash

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana dropped last week online and instantly sparked discussion and debate online. While many praised the film’s scale and ambition of the two part epic, there were others who raised questions around the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and the costumes of characters like Kaikeyi (played by Lara Dutta) and Sita (Sai Pallavi). Many argue that the women were presented in modern aesthetics with the styling resembling modern-day fashion more than the mythological world most had imagined. Now the film’s costume designers, Rimple and Harpreet Narula, have opened up about the controversy around costumes and admitted that they had expected differing opinions on the looks of the key characters.

Speaking to the Times of India, the designer duo stated that they anticipated opinions and discussions much before the release of the trailer.

“An epic like Ramayana has lived in our collective consciousness for generations. There will always be opinions about the casting, costumes, visual effects and what people believe is right or wrong. We were prepared for that,” they said, adding that the discussions have not shaken their confidence because they remained honest to their creative vision.

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Also read: Ranbir Kapoor addresses backlash over playing Lord Ram in Ramayana

‘To speak visually to a new generation’

Responding to the criticism surrounding Sai Pallavi’s look as Sita, particularly the blouses worn by the character, Rimple explained that the design was guided by personal faith rather than historical reconstruction. “When I close my eyes and think of Goddess Sita, I don’t think about archaeological authenticity. I wanted my Goddess, the one sitting in my mandir (temple), to look like the image that has lived in my consciousness.”

Harpreet, meanwhile, addressed the controversy around Lara Dutta’s look and explained the symbolism behind her costume.

“The green in her costume represents motherhood, while the deep maroon reflects the emotional strength and darkness of the decision she has to make. She is torn between her own son and Ram.” The designer added that every colour in the film was chosen after careful thought. Harpreet added the audience is often quick to judge before understanding the creative intent behind such choices.

‘No surviving costume references’

Rimple pointed out that the Ramayana was based in Treta Yuga and there are no surviving costume references from that era that could conclusively establish what people wore. The adaptation should be seen as an act of interpretation.

She noted that the Ramayana itself has been imagined and re imagined differently across cultures and generations. Adding to this, Harpreet said, “This is our attempt to make an ancient epic speak visually to a new generation. There’s thought behind every thread,” urging audiences to watch the film in its entirety before forming an opinion.

Also read: Shri Ramlila Mahasangh demands advance screening of Ramayana

‘I don’t know if Ranbir will be accepted as Ram’

Not just the costume, Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Rama too has drawn criticism from certain section of social media.

Shiv Sagar, grandson of late filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, recently shared his views on the casting in a video posted by The Climax India. While he praised Sai Pallavi and Yash, he admitted he was unsure about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama.

“I did not really care much for some of the other actors. I felt that, typically, what we have done is always cast a fresh face for a character like Ram. Because Ranbir has a lot of baggage with him, especially after Animal, I really don’t know if he will be accepted as Ram.”

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