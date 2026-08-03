/Shri Ramlila Mahasangh demands special preview of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana ahead of release

The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has formally requested a special preview screening of director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor. In a letter addressed to the filmmakers and production house, the organisation’s president, Arjun Kumar, urged the team to arrange a screening for its members before the film's worldwide release during Diwali 2026.

The primary goal, according to the Mahasangh, is to ensure the cinematic adaptation contains no scenes or dialogues that could offend Hindu religious beliefs in India or internationally.

The Adipurush Precedent Spurring Concerns

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The demand comes as a direct response to the intense backlash faced by the 2023 film Adipurush. That adaptation drew widespread public criticism for its modern visual choices, dialogue, and character depictions.

Recalling those objections, Kumar highlighted how members of the Sanatan community and traditional Ramlila performers were hurt by Adipurush, specifically pointing to "the depiction of Lanka in black instead of gold, and the portrayal of Ravana and his army in a manner that did not align with traditional beliefs."

Kumar noted that reports suggesting Ramayana might feature potentially sensitive scenes prompted the Mahasangh to step in, aiming to identify and remove objectionable content before the film hits theatres.

Protests Threatened in Delhi and Across States

The organisation has made its stance clear, and Kumar warned in a press note that if the director and producers fail to grant the preview request, the Shri Ramlila Mahasangh—alongside various allied Hindu organisations—will stage demonstrations and active protests outside cinema halls in Delhi and several other states.

Star-studded cast of Ramayana: Part 1

The buzz surrounding Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation remains immense following a trailer drop on July 30. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil (who famously played Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's television series) as King Dasharatha, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

The film promises key narrative beats from the epic, including the wedding of Rama and Sita, Sita's abduction, and the prelude to the war between Rama and Ravana. The film has an international musical score co-composed by Academy Award-winning Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.