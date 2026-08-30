/The Academy takes a nostalgic trip to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's scene

Thirteen years after its release, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani continues to hold a special place in the hearts of movie lovers, not only in India but across the globe. The beloved coming-of-age romantic drama recently grabbed attention once again after the Academy shared one of the iconic scenes from the film featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the blockbuster remains one of modern Bollywood’s most celebrated films, known for its memorable characters, heartfelt storytelling, and timeless appeal.

The Academy revists Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with a throwback to Ranbir-Deepika's romance

On August 29 (Saturday), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans by sharing the iconic sunset scene from the cult favourite, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

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The scene continues with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as they talk about seizing every moment in life rather than chasing another high or something more beautiful. While urging Kapoor to sit and enjoy the sunset, Padukone said, “Jitna bhi try karo Bunny life mein kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Toh kyu na jahan hai, wahin ka maza lete haina." (No matter how hard you try, there will always be something you will miss out on. So wherever we are, why not to enjoy that only)

Also Read: Ayan Mukerji celebrates 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Fans' reactions

As soon as the post went viral, fans flooded The Academy's comment section, expressing their obsession with the film and its characters. One user wrote, "The Academy is in love with Deepika Padukone, just like the rest of us." Another user jotted, "Oh @deepikapadukone you are so famous ."

One more user left a comment which read, "This movie will forever have my heart 🥹" Another user wrote, "Deepika Padukone has given us so many iconic characters and Naina Talwar is one of the best. What a performance @deepikapadukone" Another user commented, "YJHD clip posted by academy wasn't in my list"

About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a 2013 Bollywood romantic comedy film directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film was a massive blockbuster, which ruled at the box office and became a cult favourite among several fans. It follows a story of friendship, love, and dreams. It features Deepika Padukone as Naina, a quiet girl who wants to change her life and decides to go on a trekking trip to Manali with her school friends. There, she meets Kabir, also known as Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor). Bunny loves to travel and moves abroad to pursue his dreams. Years later, they reunite at a wedding, where love and old memories are rekindled.