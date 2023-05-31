Ayan Mukerji celebrates 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ayan Mukerji's second film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) turns 10 today. Celebrating the special day, the director shared a montage of the best scenes from the film with the song Ilahi playing in the background. Ayan has also written a note to celebrate the day. The director said YJHD will always have “a piece of my heart and soul.” He wrote, “I think after all these years, I can confidently say that…Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me!” The film featured Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Kunal Kapur and Tanvi Azmi were also part of the film.

Ayan Mukerji confessed that he has not watched the film from the start to end yet, ever since its release, but plans to see it “at least once a year” when he gets “older and wiser.”

He added, “In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me… and I’m thinking they will say something about Brahmāstra, and then they start to talk about YJHD! So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years.”

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s co-producer Karan Johar also shared the same montage along with a heartfelt caption. He wrote, “Time flies…especially when a film like #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani never gets old. This was a special story which really got the heart and the pulse of the generation and many more to come…And what a dream team that told this story of dreams so beautifully!!!”

“A piece of my heart and soul,” wrote Deepika Padukone on Instagram Stories as she shared stills from the film.