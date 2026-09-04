/Akshay Kumar shares Asrani’s last shot ahead of Priyadarshan's Haiwaan release; pens heartfelt tribute

With Priyadarshan’s much-awaited crime thriller Haiwaan nearing its worldwide release on September 11, Akshay Kumar has paid an emotional tribute to late veteran actor Asrani. The actor shared a glimpse of Asrani’s final shot from the film and recalled their last moments on set, paying heartfelt tribute to the legendary performer.

Akshay Kumar shares Asrani's last moments

On September 4 (Friday), Akshay Kumar remembered late actor Asrani, who passed away on October 20, 2025, in Mumbai, with a heartfelt tribute and shared a glimpse of the veteran actor’s final shot from Haiwaan.

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Taking to Instagram, Kumar shared a clip featuring Asrani with Sharib Hashmi. The clip started with Sharib asking Asrani's character his name, to which Asrani's character replied, "Hussain." Sharib then asked about his surname, saying, "Aage peeche kuch hai nahi kya?" (Don't you have anything before or after your name?) To this, Asrani’s character quipped, "Peeche hawaldaar hai aur aage aap hain." (There’s a police constable behind me and you’re in front of me)

Sharing the clip, Akshay Kumar penned a note that read, "My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last-ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you, Asrani ji…there can be no one like you."

About Asrani

Govardhan Asrani, professionally known as Asrani, was a legendary Indian actor, comedian, and director who appeared in more than 350 Hindi and Gujarati films over a career spanning five decades. He starred in hits like Chupke Chupke, Bawarchi, Abhimaan, and Namak Haram.

On October 20, 2025, veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani died at the age of 84 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.

He had shared the screen with several other celebrities, including Kumar in films such as Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Garam Masala, Deewane Huye Paagal, Bhagam Bhag, Phir Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Welcome, De Dana Dan, Khatta Meetha, and Bhooth Bangla.

About Haiwaan