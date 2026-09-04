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Akshay Kumar shares Asrani’s last shot ahead of Priyadarshan's Haiwaan release; pens heartfelt tribute

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 14:49 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 14:49 IST
Akshay Kumar shares Asrani’s last shot ahead of Priyadarshan's Haiwaan release; pens heartfelt tribute

Asrani in Haiwaan Photograph: (Instagram)

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Ahead of Haiwaan's release, Akshay Kumar remembered the late actor Asrani by sharing a glimpse of his final shot from the film and paying a heartfelt tribute to the comedy legend.

With Priyadarshan’s much-awaited crime thriller Haiwaan nearing its worldwide release on September 11, Akshay Kumar has paid an emotional tribute to late veteran actor Asrani. The actor shared a glimpse of Asrani’s final shot from the film and recalled their last moments on set, paying heartfelt tribute to the legendary performer.

Akshay Kumar shares Asrani's last moments

On September 4 (Friday), Akshay Kumar remembered late actor Asrani, who passed away on October 20, 2025, in Mumbai, with a heartfelt tribute and shared a glimpse of the veteran actor’s final shot from Haiwaan.

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Taking to Instagram, Kumar shared a clip featuring Asrani with Sharib Hashmi. The clip started with Sharib asking Asrani's character his name, to which Asrani's character replied, "Hussain." Sharib then asked about his surname, saying, "Aage peeche kuch hai nahi kya?" (Don't you have anything before or after your name?) To this, Asrani’s character quipped, "Peeche hawaldaar hai aur aage aap hain." (There’s a police constable behind me and you’re in front of me)

Sharing the clip, Akshay Kumar penned a note that read, "My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last-ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you, Asrani ji…there can be no one like you."

About Asrani

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Govardhan Asrani, professionally known as Asrani, was a legendary Indian actor, comedian, and director who appeared in more than 350 Hindi and Gujarati films over a career spanning five decades. He starred in hits like Chupke Chupke, Bawarchi, Abhimaan, and Namak Haram.

On October 20, 2025, veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani died at the age of 84 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.

He had shared the screen with several other celebrities, including Kumar in films such as Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Garam Masala, Deewane Huye Paagal, Bhagam Bhag, Phir Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Welcome, De Dana Dan, Khatta Meetha, and Bhooth Bangla.

About Haiwaan

Haiwaan is an upcoming psychological crime thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan as a visually impaired protagonist and Akshay Kumar in a villainous role, marking an on-screen reunion for the two actors after 18 years. Scheduled for a theatrical release on September 11, 2026, the film will also feature Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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