/King Harald's funeral: Prince William, Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo to pay final tribute

Norway's King Harald V passed away on August 28 at the age of 89. Days after his death, a funeral procession for the King began in the capital city, Oslo. For over a week, the entire country has been mourning the death of the King, who ruled the nation for several decades.

Ahead of the funeral service, King Harald's coffin, draped in a red ceremonial cloth, was transported from the Royal Palace to Oslo Cathedral.

The final service started after a minute’s silence was observed across the country. The Bishop of Oslo, Sunniva Gylver, was present during the service.

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To attend the funeral, royals from across the globe and political dignitaries have arrived. During the procession, King Haakon, his sister Princess Märtha Louise and his children Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, walked behind the coffin.

Harald's wife, Queen Sonja, was in a car with Haakon's wife, Queen Mette-Marit. Guests at the funeral: Prince William and Princess Anne also attended the funeral and were seen walking in the procession.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Jordan's Abdullah II were also in the funeral procession. In a press release, Norway's Royal Palace confirmed that members of the royal families of Sweden, Monaco, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Japan and Greece will attend the funeral.

Guests from Germany, Lithuania, Moldova, Estonia, Albania, Canada, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Finland, Iceland, Georgia, Greece, Poland, Ireland and Hungary will also be in attendance.

Country mourns King Harald V in Oslo

Thousands of people paid tribute to the late King. Pictures of flowers and cards with the national flag were placed outside the Royal Palace in Oslo after the King died.