/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finalise their wedding venue and date. Hint: It’s on the 13th of ….

It's finally happening! The countdown to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding has officially begun. One of the most of anticipated celebrity events of 2026 is happening sooner than one had expected. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will marry on June 13 at The Ocean House in Rhode Island, USA.

The date was speculated for months, ever since Kelce had popped the question to Swift back in 2025. Now, several news reports have confirmed that Taylor Swift has chosen June 13 as her special day. Swifties are naturally very excited as 13 isn’t just any number, but it has been Taylor Swift’s lifelong lucky charm- one that she has written about, worn on her hand and hidden in countless Easter eggs in her music videos.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce start preps for their June wedding

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, preps for the wedding have already started. The wedding paperwork is expected to be completed within the next 30 days. The Rhode Island venue is the same coastal state where Taylor owns a mansion in Watch Hill. The island is already bracing for an influx of guests and fans.

Local reports even suggest that hotel prices near the venue have surged since the date leaked.

More details about the Swift-Kelce wedding

According to Entertainment Tonight, the wedding will be a star-studded and sentimental affair. While the guest list is not known yet, Swift's close friends and industry icons are expected to attend the ceremony. Reports suggest rapper Flavor Flav has volunteered to officiate the ceremony. British TV host Graham Norton is also rumoured to be among the invitees.

Swift made her relationship with Kelce public on August 26, 2025 and revealed their dreamy floral proposal that broke the internet.

The proposal that broke the internet